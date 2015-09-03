Let the Market Solve the College Sports Problem

Fortunately for big-time football and basketball, Ross’s economics are highly flawed, and the scary world he envisions will not emerge. (An inquisitive undergrad at the schools in question could learn about why this is so in an economics course.) Ross has committed a fundamental error: confusing a supply effect with a demand effect. When economists say there is excess demand (as is the case in college football) that means more buyers (in this case, schools) want more product (in this case, athlete services).

Because the NCAA puts a cap on both collegiate athlete pay and on the number of athletes that can be paid, and because many schools push up against both caps, we know there is excess demand. Over time, the NCAA has imposed and then repeatedly tightened those caps. Before 1973, there was no cap on how many scholarships a school could offer. From 1973 - 1978, schools were allowed to grant 105 scholarships. From 1978 until 1992, the cap was 95, then it dropped to 92, then 88, and finally, since 1994 has been set at 85. If there hadn’t been excess demand, there would have been no need to impose increasingly stricter player caps to force down team roster sizes—rosters would have shrunk on their own.

Opening the market allows that excess demand to be satisfied and causes prices to rise. This is a good kind of price increase, because it goes hand-in-hand with increases in the quality and quantity the market supplies. People are paying more to get more and better products, and they are happy to do so.