Let the Market Solve the College Sports Problem

Theodore Ross’s “Cracking the Cartel: Don’t Pay NCAA Football and Basketball Players” is a seemingly deep dive into the economics and policy of college sports. After diagnosing many of the perceived ills of college sports, Ross presents his solution. Junk the whole thing:

No more TV contracts and cable deals, endorsement revenue and ticket income, video games and sweat suits. […] Money is a blight on college sports. We must remove it from the equation and leave the good things: sports and schools.

Left to the imagination is whether each school should just opt out of the lucrative system on its own, whether schools should collude to reach this outcome, or whether Congress should intervene. Details be damned—just get the money out!

To be fair, Ross gets some of it right. As practiced today, college sports are “billion-dollar business ventures.” Compensating athletes for their role in this business is “considered the ethical norm by the majority of reporters, academics, and sports professionals—basically everyone but the NCAA—having supplanted the earlier prevailing belief in the nebulous virtues of amateurism.” Ross explains that the NCAA is a cartel, where economic competitors agree not to compete on the basis of athlete pay. This extracts surplus from athletes—many of whom, Ross tells us, will never be worth more to a team than as collegians—and much of the largesse flows to the coaches, athletic directors, conference commissioners, and NCAA executives who run these programs.

While Ross sees the system for what it is—economic injustice—he also fears the market solution. He is suspicious that a market might give more pay to some than to others. He implies that schools today knowingly overpay some athletes but that in the market-future they will wise up. He argues that schools are also knowingly recruiting more athletes than is optimal, and that in the future they will hire fewer. We will end up with fewer big-time programs, fewer paid coaches, and fewer athletes paid at their current scholarship levels. Okay, but didn’t Ross also tell us he wants schools to exit the crazy world of big-time money sports?