Wim Wenders: "I Never Learned Anything from the History of Cinema"

And eventually when I got older, I realized that there was a job called filmmaker, and that it was everything I loved rolled into one. It could deal with music and photography and painting and architecture, and writing—especially. I’ve never written any fiction, only essays. But I love to write. Some of my best friends are writers: like Peter Handke, Paul Auster, Peter Carey, and Sam Shepherd. And I’m very much in awe of them, because that profession of sitting in front a typewriter and computer and writing for months and months seems very scary to me. I think its one of the loneliest and one of the most oppressive things a man can do. Writing informs so much of filmmaking. But when you film you’re out in the world. Of course, its still important what people think and what people say, and this is writing. But the rest is unwritten. The landscape, the sky, and the colors: they are all unwritten and un-writable. That is the beauty of filmmaking.

RA: There’s an arc in your filmography that leads from alienation to reconciliation. In Goalkeeper’s Fear Of The Penalty(1972), Joseph Bloch has no hope of reconciliation with society, and no one to form a relationship with. In Paris, Texas (1984), Travis reunites his wife and son, but remains estranged from the family. Then, in Wings of Desire (1987), there is a real reconciliation—between an angel and human. Looking back, do you understand how that arc developed?

WW: I’m very fortunate because I actually made movies that I learned from. I don’t know what I would have become if I hadn’t made movies. I might have remained the alienated, estranged kid I was in the beginning. My early films were very much about alienation. And if these characters slowly learnt to form relationships, it is because I was slowly learning to relate to people.