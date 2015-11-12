No list of native American wits is ever likely to exclude Dorothy Parker. But does anyone remember exactly what she wrote? There were seven slender books of stories and light verse—for that matter, does anyone remember light verse?—and there were plays and screenplays. But aside from her most sustained story, “Big Blonde,” and her only enduring Hollywood and Broadway collaborations (as a co-scenarist of the first A Star Is Born and an additional lyricist of the 1956 Leonard Bernstein Candide), the Parker legend rests on epigrams and punch lines. A one-couplet poem titled “News Item”—Men seldom make passes / At girls who wear glasses”—remains the No. 1 work in the canon. It is followed by the still-funny wisecracks that have been regurgitated for much of the century by the chroniclers of the Algonquin's Round Table: “One more drink and I'd have been under the host,” and “I'll say of Verlaine, too, he was always chasing Rimbauds,” and “That woman is so highly educated that she speaks 18 different languages. And she can't say no in any of them.”

The rest of the Parker output, if “output” can accurately characterize an oeuvre that would make J. D. Salinger's publishing career seem promiscuous, is musty. The technically adept verses consciously emulate Edna St. Vincent Millay, yet they rarely match the hard-boiled romanticism of the similarly piquant Lorenz Hart song lyrics of Parker's era. The stories, however much they may attempt to bring off Ring Lardner's disturbing deadpan, too often defeat themselves by hammering in their ironies, or by sentimentalizing the suicidal despair of women who are treated like doormats by men. (To see how Lardner effortlessly achieves what Parker pants after, one need only compare his story of an elderly couple's marriage, “The Golden Honeymoon,” with hers of young honeymooners, “Here We Are.”) Although an exercise in liberal consciousness-raising such as “Arrangement in Black and White” was daring for its time, it is no more rewarding to read now than Laura Z. Hobson's Gentleman's Agreement. Parker's book reviews offer slight insight into the few worthy authors (from Hemingway to Updike) whom she elected to discuss as the “Constant Reader” of the New Yorker and, toward the end of her life, as an irregular Esquire columnist. Marred by vigorous logrolling on behalf of friends, and by easy hits at large targets (Fannie Hurst, Aimee Semple McPherson), her criticism must now be sifted mainly for its one-liners at the expense of the forgotten. Though many recall the zinger “The House Beautiful is the play lousy,” the line has long since outlived any memory of the work (by Channing Pol-ock) that stimulated its creation. That the joke gets a laugh anyway speaks well of Parker's verbal facility and timing. But doesn't it also reveal how empty this sort of cleverness is? Yet Leslie Frewin's new Parker biography believes in its subject's importance, even if it has trouble articulating why. In his conclusion Frewin tries at first to strike a feminist note: “She had spelled it out to American women that it really was all right to be audacious, self-assured, bright and witty; she had given them the right to use the wisecracks, ripostes, and caustic quip.” In an epilogue he adds that Parker “was more than just a wit. She was a walking enigma ...” But Frewin clearly isn't satisfied with his own vague judgments, and so he mixes them up with a frantic litany of opinions from an incongruous pantheon that encompasses Conor Cruise O'Brien, Oscar Hammerstein, Arnold Gingrich, and Ruth Gordon. The most sympathetic comments come from Edmund Wilson, who said of Parker that she was “not Emily Bronte, or Jane Austen, but she has been at some pains to write well, and she has put into what she has written a voice, a state of mind, an era, a few moments of human experience that nobody else has conveyed.” Wilson's carefully formulated consideration of his friend is more or less seconded by Lillian Hellman, Parker's literary executor (and the guardian of her secrets from all biographers, Frewin included): “She was part of nothing and nobody except herself: it was this independence of mind and spirit that was her true distinction.”

Some of this is true. Parker, the only woman of the original Round Table, paved a way for other women writers, if not for all American women: perhaps such present-day cultural commentators as Fran Lebowitz, Nora Ephron, and Pauline Kael, among many others, are second- or third-generation beneficiaries of Parker's insistence on her right to be a vinegary literary wise guy. (What she didn't want to be was a “woman writer.” “It's a terrible thing to say,” Parker once remarked, “but I can't think of any good women writers. Of course, calling them women writers is their ruin: they begin to think of themselves that way.”) Nor can it be doubted that Parker's fiction, as Wilson and Hellman suggest, provides wry, independent-minded documentation of an era.

It's the era in question, however, that tells the tale—both of the real meaning of Parker's career and of its failure to sustain itself. Coming of creative age during the boom after the First World War, she was among the earliest American writers to profit from the explosion in slick magazines and the burgeoning new mass-publicity apparatus that helped fuel them. Parker found her voice in the pages of such then-novel publications as Vogue, Vanity Fair, and the New Yorker. She was transformed into a celebrity not so much by her early writing as by press agents and a newspaper columnist (Franklin Pierce Adams, who reprinted her most marketable sallies in his “Conning Tower” in the New York Tribune).