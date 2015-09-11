Has 'Dressed to Kill' Outlived Its 80s Shock Value?

Dressed to Kill is De Palma’s most shameless and loving remix of Psycho, replacing shower with elevator, and Janet Leigh with Angie Dickinson. While Leigh plays a secretary who makes off with funds from work to finance an affair, Dickinson plays an unsatisfied housewife who cheats on her husband. Both actresses are snuffed out early in their films’ running times, the better to startle their audiences. Star power usually guarantees more screen time.

But if De Palma repurposes Hitchcock’s shock tactics, he also carries forward his mid-century moralism—or appears to. After consummating the affair, Dickinson quietly slips out of her lover’s bed, and resolves to compose a goodbye note. As she rifles around in his desk, however, she discovers paperwork—planted devilishly by De Palma’s genius—that suggests her lover has a venereal disease. In a panic, Dickinson grabs her stuff and flees to the elevator. Naturally, she forgets her wedding ring and must go back. But a young girl and her mother briefly get on, the girl fixing Dickinson in her glare before being pulled off the elevator. When the doors finally open on her lover’s floor, Dickinson is attacked by a cross-dresser wielding a straight razor. (Of course, she’s already undergone far worse at the hands of De Palma.)

Various women’s groups rallied against Dressed to Kill when it was released. Movie screens were attacked with red spray paint, and Allen, Caine, and De Palma all received Razzie nominations, the award that celebrates motion picture mediocrity. De Palma’s Body Double, which came out a few years later, also rankled. In that movie’s most infamous scene, a woman is run through with a two-foot drill bit. “I do a lot of murder mysteries,” De Palma told People magazine in 1984, “and after a while you get tired of the usual instruments.” When his interviewer pressed him—“But why a drill? Why one that big?”—De Palma pointed out that the tool had to be big enough for the main character to spot through a window. “It was not my intention to create a sexual image with the drill, although it could be construed that way.” Body Double’s fan-base includes the fictional yuppie Patrick Bateman from Brett Easton Ellis’s novel American Psycho, who is given to masturbating to the drill bit.

But over three decades later, Dressed to Kill, which once drew red paint, now looks like an innocuous artifact of Culture War 1.0—and the hot takes that originally greeted it seem overheated. (How will our humorless deconstructions of craft beer labels appear in five years, let alone thirty-five?) Of course, it helps that De Palma’s thriller has received the Criterion treatment, the film buff’s version of an expensive, authoritative, scholarly edition. The Criterion Collection, a kind of canon, can confer dignity, even prestige, on the politically-incorrect work of art. The new edition of Dressed to Kill comes with an essay by Michael Koresky, a smart, spirited attempt at rehabilitation. The movie doesn’t simply perpetuate the gender politics of the slasher film, suggests Koresky, it critiques them, too. For instance, the various stones De Palma hurls at Dickinson only earn the adulteress our sympathy.

But does De Palma’s work anticipate the feminist critique of the male gaze, as Koresky suggests? That seems a stretch. De Palma’s use of soft-focus photography, syrupy strings, and that Penthouse body double might be ironic—but it’s clear his lushly aesthetic movies like to linger on imperiled female bodies at various degrees of undress. (The director wants to have his objectification, and critique it, too.) Moreover, De Palma’s depiction of a murderous transsexual is cartoonishly stigmatizing. Caine’s cross-dressing killer, we’re told, corrals opposing sexes in the same body. (When the “male side” acquires an erection, in response to a Dickinson, the female side takes over and produces a straight razor.)