Why are books about visiting heaven so boring—and popular?

Meanwhile, the largest Christian retail chain in the country, Family Christian Stores, was busy producing the 90 Minutes in Heaven adaptation. Out Friday, the film is the first from the chain’s new non-profit sister company, Giving Films. They are betting on the audience’s hunger for this kind of bland comfort food, and they may have a safe bet. Publishers Weekly keeps reporting that sales of heaven books have not slowed, and neither has the movie pipeline; next year sees Jennifer Garner and Queen Latifah starring in Miracles From Heaven. To be even safer, and to avoid charges of profiting off a story that is supposed to be about humility and faith, Giving Films has announced that it will be donating all proceeds from the movie to charities that help widows and orphans.

What’s striking about the heaven movies and the books they are based on, discredited or not, is just how similar they are to each other, and to every other description of heaven you have ever heard or seen. The Southern Baptist Convention may worry that the accounts are not “unified” enough. But taken together, the heaven travelogues are a bland, whitewashed collage of today’s mass-market Christianity.

The goal of these authors is not originality, but to comfort the reader with the familiarity of heaven. That’s why they take pains to “prove” they are describing the same heaven as anyone else who describes heaven.

In the movie adaptation of 2010’s Heaven Is For Real, Todd Burpo is reading a news story about a young girl in Europe who paints pictures of her visions of Jesus. Burpo’s son Colton, the one who allegedly visited heaven, points to one of her paintings and identifies its Biblical subject as the same man he saw in heaven. In Piper’s book, nearly every person who played a role in his admittedly remarkable back-from-the-brink survival tale is mentioned by name and church affiliation, thanked, and discussed in great detail, as if to build credibility. Malarkey’s The Boy Who Came Back From Heaven explicitly references Piper’s own vision, and even has an account for the differences between them. Piper’s heaven, which had music, pearly gates, and generic loved ones, did not have the physical presence of God or Jesus. That’s because, writes Malarkey, Piper was outside those pearlescent gates. “[Piper] didn’t get to see much of the good stuff,” according to Malarkey. After all, he was only there for 90 minutes; Malarkey stayed for much longer. “All of the heavenly beings are inside the gate,” he writes. “God must have wanted [Piper] back to earth right away.” But even so, it’s important for Malarkey to show that he was in the same heaven as Piper: “The other man who spent time in heaven was right: the music is beautiful.”

Why such a similar vision? Given that these books are most often written by pastors, pastors’ family members, or others whose Christian identity was well established before their heavenly experience, the stories have no interest in espousing any beliefs that would not be welcome in their respective churches. And they generally avoid heavy-handed morality: Heaven is not explicitly compared to hell, nor is it discussed who can and cannot get into heaven. Piper does state that he was able to go to heaven because he believed in Jesus. “The only choice in all of this is that one day I turned to Jesus Christ and accepted him as my Savior. Unworthy as I am, he allowed me to go to heaven.” He also tells the story of coming to the aid of another badly injured young man and later hearing that he had turned to Jesus; Piper was proud to have been “an instrument in his salvation.” But the conversion narrative of these books is a soft sell, and the movie is clearly also directed mostly at believers or fans of the book.