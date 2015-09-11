Why are books about visiting heaven so boring—and popular?

Why such a similar vision? Given that these books are most often written by pastors, pastors’ family members, or others whose Christian identity was well established before their heavenly experience, the stories have no interest in espousing any beliefs that would not be welcome in their respective churches. And they generally avoid heavy-handed morality: Heaven is not explicitly compared to hell, nor is it discussed who can and cannot get into heaven. Piper does state that he was able to go to heaven because he believed in Jesus. “The only choice in all of this is that one day I turned to Jesus Christ and accepted him as my Savior. Unworthy as I am, he allowed me to go to heaven.” He also tells the story of coming to the aid of another badly injured young man and later hearing that he had turned to Jesus; Piper was proud to have been “an instrument in his salvation.” But the conversion narrative of these books is a soft sell, and the movie is clearly also directed mostly at believers or fans of the book.

Piper, somewhat tautologically, believes he has returned to Earth from heaven in order to tell the story of returning to Earth from heaven. Like other heaven authors, he gives inspirational talks to people who've recently suffered losses, or who have terminally ill family members, reassuring them of the "reality" of heaven. The story is meant to encourage optimism in the face of suffering in this life, because you will eventually go to a heavenly home. You would want that heaven to be the same heaven your audience has always heard about, so they recognize, accept, and indeed buy it. Heaven is a product, and the more consistent the product, the broader its mass consumer appeal.

There is, of course, nothing new about the existence of heaven narratives. Loren Pankratz, clinical psychiatrist and fellow of the Committee for Skeptical Inquiry, is also an amateur bibliographer of near-death-experience stories from the nineteenth century and early twentieth centuries, a golden age of sorts for heaven tourism. (Piper and Malarkey have nothing on the author of the 1911 book Two Years In Heaven.) He says that many of these books reflect utopian concerns of their day. Like today’s heaven writers, authors used their descriptions of the afterlife to forward their earthly concerns. Many of these books were likewise popular. The third best-selling book of the nineteenth century (after Uncle Tom’s Cabin and the Bible) was a novel about visiting heaven called The Gates Ajar by Elizabeth Phelps, published in 1859, just before Americans would need a lot of comfort during the Civil War.