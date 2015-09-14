Bernie Sanders Isn't Crazy to Court Evangelicals. But Here's Why It's a Tough Sell.

“I am motivated by a vision which exists in all of the great religions,” Sanders said, “and which is so beautifully and clearly stated in Matthew 7:12. ‘So in everything, do to others what you would have them to do to you, for this sums up the Law and the prophets.’” He continued, quoting Amos 5:24, “Let justice roll on like a river, righteousness like a never-failing stream.” He characterized justice as following the Golden Rule, and treating others “with respect, and with dignity,” which he translated in policy terms to: reducing income and wealth inequality, which limit the flourishing of so many Americans; reducing child poverty, which is higher in the United States than in almost any other developed nation; expanding healthcare access; and extending benevolent family policies that will allow parents—especially new moms—time to care for their children. In fact, much of Sanders’s speech focused on “family values,” especially the policies that keep families secure after the birth of a new child, and in times of illness and unemployment.

“We live in the wealthiest country in the history of the world,” Sanders said, “but most Americans don’t know that. Because almost all of that wealth and income is going to the top one percent.” Sanders invited students to put extreme inequality, and “wealth beyond comprehension,” in the context of the Bible. “When we talk about morality, and when we talk about justice, we have to—in my view—understand that there is no justice when so few have so much, and so many have so little.” Sanders went on to say that, “When we talk about morality, we are talking about all of God’s children—the poor, the wretched—they have a right to go to a doctor when they are sick.” To this, and to many of Sanders’ observations about the role of morality in his politics, the audience responded with enthusiastic applause.

“I am not a theologian, I am not an expert on the Bible, nor am I a Catholic,” Sanders said near the end of his address, “but I agree with Pope Francis when he says, and I quote, the current financial crisis originated in a profound human crisis, the denial of the primacy of the human person.” He cited Francis’s remarks comparing modern materialism with the idolatry of the Biblical golden calf, a circumstance Francis called “the idolatry of money.” Sanders closed by condemning the worship of wealth over the love of “brothers and sisters, the poor and the sick.”