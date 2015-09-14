Bernie Sanders Isn't Crazy to Court Evangelicals. But Here's Why It's a Tough Sell.

Bernie Sanders spoke on Monday at Liberty University’s convocation, a school-wide event the university describes as America’s “largest weekly gathering of Christian students.” Founded by Moral Majority leader Jerry Falwell, the self-proclaimed largest Christian university in the world might seem like a curious campaign stop for Sanders, who is Jewish and describes himself "not particularly religious." But there is common ground between the democratic socialist senator and the famously conservative student body, namely on the issues of poverty and extreme inequality—though a post-speech question about abortion highlights just how difficult it will be for Sanders to win evangelical votes.

Sanders was upfront about the gap most would likely perceive between his politics and those of Liberty and its students. “I believe in women’s rights ... I believe in gay rights, and gay marriage,” Sanders offered, “Those are my views, and it’s no secret.” But he emphasized civil discourse, and the responsibility of both sides of the political spectrum to listen instead of shouting. It is important, Sanders added, “to try to communicate with those who do not agree with us on every issue ... and to see where, if possible ... we can find common ground.” The remainder of his speech was spent searching for just such commonality between his policies, many of which fit into the tradition of democratic socialism, and the values of Christianity.

“I am motivated by a vision which exists in all of the great religions,” Sanders said, “and which is so beautifully and clearly stated in Matthew 7:12. ‘So in everything, do to others what you would have them to do to you, for this sums up the Law and the prophets.’” He continued, quoting Amos 5:24, “Let justice roll on like a river, righteousness like a never-failing stream.” He characterized justice as following the Golden Rule, and treating others “with respect, and with dignity,” which he translated in policy terms to: reducing income and wealth inequality, which limit the flourishing of so many Americans; reducing child poverty, which is higher in the United States than in almost any other developed nation; expanding healthcare access; and extending benevolent family policies that will allow parents—especially new moms—time to care for their children. In fact, much of Sanders’s speech focused on “family values,” especially the policies that keep families secure after the birth of a new child, and in times of illness and unemployment.

“We live in the wealthiest country in the history of the world,” Sanders said, “but most Americans don’t know that. Because almost all of that wealth and income is going to the top one percent.” Sanders invited students to put extreme inequality, and “wealth beyond comprehension,” in the context of the Bible. “When we talk about morality, and when we talk about justice, we have to—in my view—understand that there is no justice when so few have so much, and so many have so little.” Sanders went on to say that, “When we talk about morality, we are talking about all of God’s children—the poor, the wretched—they have a right to go to a doctor when they are sick.” To this, and to many of Sanders’ observations about the role of morality in his politics, the audience responded with enthusiastic applause.