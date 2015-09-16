Fighting Donald Trump’s Sexism Doesn’t Make Carly Fiorina a Feminist

As is usual these days, Trump himself was the catalyst for Fiorina’s new strategy, when he remarked on Fiorina’s appearance in a Rolling Stone article published on Sept. 9: “Look at that face! Would anybody vote for that?” While more seasoned candidates have tried and failed to troll Trump to gain attention—Bobby Jindal is still trying and failing—Fiorina’s response to the provocation has been spot-on. In remarks last week, which were highlighted in an ad created by her super PAC on Monday, Fiorina said, “Ladies, look at this face. And look at all your faces. The face of all leadership.” The ad ends, “This is the face of a 61-year-old woman. I am proud of every year and every wrinkle."

For Fiorina, this is surprisingly feminist talk. She is, after all, a candidate whose book describes modern-day feminism as “an orthodoxy that seeks to portray all men as the enemy and women as requiring the constant assistance of government.” And unlike Hillary Clinton, notes GOP pollster Kellyanne Conway, Fiorina has “never said I’m running to be the first woman president of the United States.”

From the start, Fiorina’s pitch has been that she is the antidote to Clinton’s “playing the gender card.” But all along, Fiorina has played it subtly herself, gladly exploiting some of the GOP’s image problems among women voters while denying that those problems actually exist. She's touted her advantages as the only woman running for president, while obliquely discussing the challenges Republican nominees have faced in the past with women voters: "I think that if Hillary Clinton were to face a female nominee, there are a whole set of things that she won’t be able to talk about," Fiorina has been saying in her standard stump speech. "She won’t be able to talk about being the first woman president. She won’t be able to talk about a war on women without being challenged." Last week, while Fiorina was encouraging other GOP women to look around them at "the face of leadership in our party, the party of woman’s suffrage,” she still said precious little about the current state of said party.