Fighting Donald Trump’s Sexism Doesn’t Make Carly Fiorina a Feminist

From the start, Fiorina’s pitch has been that she is the antidote to Clinton’s “playing the gender card.” But all along, Fiorina has played it subtly herself, gladly exploiting some of the GOP’s image problems among women voters while denying that those problems actually exist. She's touted her advantages as the only woman running for president, while obliquely discussing the challenges Republican nominees have faced in the past with women voters: "I think that if Hillary Clinton were to face a female nominee, there are a whole set of things that she won’t be able to talk about," Fiorina has been saying in her standard stump speech. "She won’t be able to talk about being the first woman president. She won’t be able to talk about a war on women without being challenged." Last week, while Fiorina was encouraging other GOP women to look around them at "the face of leadership in our party, the party of woman’s suffrage,” she still said precious little about the current state of said party.

But now she’s easing into confronting sexism far more directly. Fiorina has talked throughout the campaign about confronting it in the media and the business world—but usually in very general terms, the way she talks about the Republican Party and women. It was eye-opening last month when Fiorinia told an interviewer that it was “sexist” to ask if she was running to get a vice presidential nomination. But her gender-talk has grown sharper and more overt, thanks in part to Trump. In August, even before Trump lobbed personal insults at Fiorina, CNN’s Jake Tapper asked her to reply to comments the frontrunner made on Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly (“blood coming out of her wherever") after the first GOP debate. Fiorina didn't mince words: “I've had lots of men imply that I was unfit for decision making because maybe I was having my period.” She added, “women understood that remark. And yes, it is offensive.”

Fiorina’s newfound gender politics only goes so far, however. While the only woman in the GOP race has been happy to fire back at Trump’s sexist comments, she is still trying to avoid criticizing Republicans in any larger way. Fiorina might make an appeal to female solidarity, “proud of every wrinkle,” but at the same time, she still won’t admit that Republicans have a substantive problem with women voters.

Granted, it would be hard, if not impossible, for Fiorina to suddenly set herself up as some kind of anti-“war on women” candidate. She denies there's any such war, for one thing. And her policy stances on issues important to women mirror most of her rivals’ positions: She supports strict limits to women’s access to abortion, denies that discrimination plays a role in the gender wage gap, and opposes mandated paid family leave and Common Core.

It would be equally awkward for Fiorina to run against the Republican Party’s record on women, given that much of her political career has been devoted to defending the Republican establishment. She’s not quite an “insider” herself, at least in Beltway terms, but Fiorina was John McCain’s economic adviser in 2008 and served as California co-chair of Mitt Romney’s campaign in 2012. And what she was best known for prior to her presidential run—aside from leaving Hewlett-Packard in disgrace and running a failed U.S. Senate campaign in 2010—was appearing on cable news as a talking head to defend the GOP’s opposition to abortion rights or insurance coverage for birth control.