Martin Amis: "It’s as if Mario Puzo’s prose is being rewritten by Nabokov"

There have been only occasional efforts to translate Martin Amis’s novels to the screen: his 1975 novel Dead Babies became the fairly dismal Mood Swingers in 2001, and Money, the much-admired “suicide note” of John Self, became a two-part TV movie several years ago under the aegis of the BBC. But as source material Amis’s fiction has proven somewhat elusive. Following in the literary tradition of Nabokov and Henry James, the appeal of his novels lies with their linguistic inventiveness rather than compelling plots. Their greatness as literature seems to promise dividends on screen. Then you see the films—and suddenly adapting Amis doesn’t look like a very good idea.

Here, nevertheless, is London Fields, a new adaptation of Amis’s best-known book, making its world premiere this Friday at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada. And the shocking thing about this adaptation is that it’s not bad. Indeed, as literary adaptations go it’s quite good. Lead by first-time director Mathew Cullen, and co-written and co-produced by Roberta Hanley, the film stars Billy Bob Thornton, Jim Sturgess, Theo James, Amber Heard, and, most oddly, Johnny Depp. Admirers of the novel will be pleased to learn that the film is about as faithful to the original text as an adaptation of its scale could hope to be.