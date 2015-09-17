Highlights from the Second Republican Debate

Paul responded by accusing Trump of "junior high" insults about people's appearances, to which the real estate magnate responded with characteristic self-congratulation:

Trump, more or less: I never called Rand Paul ugly, but gosh he is. — petersuderman

"There’s no denying that his tics and manners—his constant stream of lavish self-praise, his gesticulations and mugging to the camera, his exaggerated New York dialect ('yuge'), and, without question, his singular approach to coiffing—all make make him comical," Jeet Heer wrote last week. "But there is more to Trump’s humor than his outsized personality. He excels at the fundamentals of comedy: disrupting cultural norms with his outrageous insults and generally unruly behavior."

Trump and Bush Have Their First True Fight

Asked by moderator Jake Tapper about Trump’s accusation that he is a "puppet" to donors, Bush reminded the audience about the time Trump himself donated money to Bush—allegedly because Trump wanted to build a casino in Florida. When Bush took office he blocked Trump’s casino, but Trump interrupted to say that this never happened: “I promise, if I wanted it, I would have gotten it.”