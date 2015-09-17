What Republicans Ignored During the Second Debate: Gun Violence, Paid Leave, LGBT Discrimination...

Student Debt: Seven of every ten college seniors graduate with student loan debt. The closest anyone came to the subject was Senator Ted Cruz, who said that students are graduating with "loans up to their eyeballs." Carly Fiorina also mentioned debt, but a very different kind—the multi-million dollar deals that left Trump on the brink of bankruptcy four times. "You ran up mountains of debt, as well as losses, using other people’s money," she said. None of the candidates offered any substantive solutions to ballooning student loan debt.

Paid Leave: While most Democratic candidates have called for at least twelve weeks of federally mandated paid leave, not one Republican candidate brought up the topic on Wednesday.

LGBT Discrimination: None of the candidates acknowledged that many Americans are discriminated against for their sexual orientation. In fact, Bobby Jindal argued that Christians are discriminated against for believing that “marriage is between a man and a woman.”