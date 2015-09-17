The Republican Hunger Games Have Only Just Begun

The biggest victim of this phenomenon is Jeb Bush, who not only has to fend off minor threats, but is also engaged in a clearly unwinnable rhetorical war with Trump. The Bush family excels at political dirty tricks, blessing operatives who circulate lies and innuendo about their opponents. But Jeb, at least, has no facility for the direct verbal pugilism politics often requires.

Over and over again during the debate, Bush attempted to assert himself against Trump, as if to demonstrate by example that Trump has mischaracterized his lack of vigor. He failed every time. At one point, Trump took note of Bush’s determination to set the record straight, by dismissing him out of hand—“More energy tonight, I like that!”—before steamrolling Bush, who looked on dumbfounded. When Bush demanded Trump apologize to his wife, Trump refused, and Bush relented. When Trump attacked George W. Bush's decision to go to war, Jeb fell back on a popular Republican canard—that his brother "kept us safe"—before referencing the rubble of the World Trade Center where thousands of people died. Though the audience responded well, Trump was unfazed, "I don't feel that safe. Do you?" This pattern repeated itself throughout the debate, until its last moments, when Bush resigned himself to his role, and agreeably slapped five at Trump's outstretched hand.

The problem for the GOP is that anyone concerned Bush might not be suited to the campaign can’t pivot to an alternative with much confidence, because other establishmentarians keep getting rolled as well.