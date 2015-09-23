Last year, the number of people forced from their homes by war, famine, or natural disaster, passed 50 million for the first time since World War II. According to the United Nations, 19.5 million of the world’s nearly 60 million forcibly displaced people are refugees and an additional 1.5 million are asylum seekers, while 38.2 million are internally displaced. Over half of the refugees under the age of eighteen.

Since January, over 200,000 migrants have crossed into Greece, while over 100,000 have entered Italy by making a perilous journey across the Mediterranean. While the European Union requires migrants to register in the country they arrive in, many refuse to do so, fearing that it will imperil their journey to the more prosperous countries in Northern Europe. Germany, the most popular destination for migrants, expects to field over 800,000 asylum applications by the end of this year. The crisis, challenging the EU’s humanitarian reputation and its vaunted policy of open borders, has triggered an extraordinary summit. On Tuesday, September 22, twenty-eight EU countries agreed to a plan that would resettle 120,000 migrants across Europe, despite objections from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

