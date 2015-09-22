It shouldn’t be too much of a spoiler to note from the start that the vast majority of the excitement and romance in How the French Think: An Affectionate Portrait of an Intellectual People, Sudhir Hazareesingh’s encyclopedic new intellectual and cultural history of France, comes well before the present moment. Alas, for even a semi-devoted Francophile it’s hard not to slip into a declinist funk at the thought of the great nation’s loss of cultural relevance in recent years. Nowhere on the horizon is there a statesman to galvanize the people (let alone other peoples) anywhere near the stature of a Charles de Gaulle, nor an original thinker of the international reputation and moral import of a Jean-Paul Sartre. A path-breaking artist along the lines of Marcel Duchamp is unimaginable. Most English readers have still never even heard of Patrick Modiano, last year’s recipient of the Nobel Prize in literature. In fact, the only consistently translated literary export the country has produced in the past two decades is the morose Michel Houellebecq, perhaps the least dashing French man of letters ever, who for over a year now has taken to walking around in public without his teeth.

Hazareesingh, a Mauritius-born fellow in politics at Oxford, who splits his year between England and France, locates the last notable instance of French grandeur parading un-self-consciously on the world stage in the aristocratic ex-foreign minster Dominique de Villepin’s February 2003 speech at the United Nations Security Council, on the eve of the invasion of Iraq. “We are the guardians of an ideal, the guardians of a conscience,” Villepin, a poet in his free time, proclaimed. “The heavy responsibility and the immense honor which is ours should lead us to give priority to peaceful disarmament.” For Hazareesingh, this highfalutin oratory, which was “broadly welcomed across the world,” also displayed “a seductive masculinity and rhetorical verve … an appeal to reason and logic … a sense of articulating an age-old wisdom resting on centuries of often painful historical experience; and a confident optimism, underpinned by a belief in France’s cultural superiority” that is all indubitably Gallic.