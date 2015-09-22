It shouldn’t be too much of a spoiler to note from the start that the vast majority of the excitement and romance in How the French Think: An Affectionate Portrait of an Intellectual People, Sudhir Hazareesingh’s encyclopedic new intellectual and cultural history of France, comes well before the present moment. Alas, for even a semi-devoted Francophile it’s hard not to slip into a declinist funk at the thought of the great nation’s loss of cultural relevance in recent years. Nowhere on the horizon is there a statesman to galvanize the people (let alone other peoples) anywhere near the stature of a Charles de Gaulle, nor an original thinker of the international reputation and moral import of a Jean-Paul Sartre. A path-breaking artist along the lines of Marcel Duchamp is unimaginable. Most English readers have still never even heard of Patrick Modiano, last year’s recipient of the Nobel Prize in literature. In fact, the only consistently translated literary export the country has produced in the past two decades is the morose Michel Houellebecq, perhaps the least dashing French man of letters ever, who for over a year now has taken to walking around in public without his teeth.

Hazareesingh, a Mauritius-born fellow in politics at Oxford, who splits his year between England and France, locates the last notable instance of French grandeur parading un-self-consciously on the world stage in the aristocratic ex-foreign minster Dominique de Villepin’s February 2003 speech at the United Nations Security Council, on the eve of the invasion of Iraq. “We are the guardians of an ideal, the guardians of a conscience,” Villepin, a poet in his free time, proclaimed. “The heavy responsibility and the immense honor which is ours should lead us to give priority to peaceful disarmament.” For Hazareesingh, this highfalutin oratory, which was “broadly welcomed across the world,” also displayed “a seductive masculinity and rhetorical verve … an appeal to reason and logic … a sense of articulating an age-old wisdom resting on centuries of often painful historical experience; and a confident optimism, underpinned by a belief in France’s cultural superiority” that is all indubitably Gallic.

That is because “French culture possesses a fundamental unity, which manifests itself in the reproduction across generations of certain basic assumptions and styles of thought,” he argues. And the indispensable figure here is the 17th-century philosopher Descartes, “the emblem of republican rationalism,” whose deductive path to a metaphysics of dualism—“I think, therefore I am”—infuses in ways both subtle and obvious the collective mentality to this day. In Descartes, we can find all of the stereotypical French habits of mind: the penchant for speculation over empiricism, a love of paradox, a movement from the particular to the universal, and above all, “the obsession with dividing things in two.” It doesn’t hurt that the philosopher possessed no small measure of swagger in the bedroom, either: he was famous for being the “lover of a queen.”

How the French Think is structured as a series of deeply informed essays that deal in roughly chronological progression with the key events and ideas from the Grand Siècle—roughly the same period of time that Louis XIV reigned—through the triumphs of the Revolution and the Enlightenment. The essays encompass the intellectual and cultural achievements of the mid-20th-century post-war years and the twilight of colonialism, up through Jean Monnet and the creation of the European Union, and culminating in the melancholic, xenophobic inward turn of the contemporary era.