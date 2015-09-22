Pope Francis's Speech to Congress Will Backfire on Republicans

“Media reports indicate His Holiness instead intends to focus the brunt of his speech on climate change,” wrote Arizona Representative Paul Gosar, who will boycott Francis’s speech, “a climate that has been changing since first created in Genesis. More troubling is the fact that this climate change talk has adopted all of the socialist talking points, wrapped false science and ideology into ‘climate justice’ and is being presented to guilt people into leftist policies. If the Pope stuck to standard Christian theology, I would be the first in line. If the Pope spoke out with moral authority against violent Islam, I would be there cheering him on. If the Pope urged the Western nations to rescue persecuted Christians in the Middle East, I would back him wholeheartedly. But when the Pope chooses to act and talk like a leftist politician, then he can expect to be treated like one.”

With respect to every issue Gosar listed, Francis embodies the fact that Republican nostrums aren’t entirely coterminous with “Christian theology.” Francis comes to the U.S. from Cuba, months after concluding an instrumental role facilitating the normalization of relations between the two countries. He supports the anti-proliferation deal with Iran. At a time when Republicans are aggressively yanking their immigration consensus to the right, Francis preaches support for liberal immigration policy, and toleration of immigrant families.

Republicans expect Francis’s visit to lend moral weight to their crusade to defund Planned Parenthood, which they renewed after anti-abortion advocates drew attention to the organization’s methods of providing biomedical researchers with aborted fetal tissue. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has come down clearly in opposition to government-supported aborted fetal tissue research, and the expectation is that Francis opposes it as well. But it’s unclear whether Francis sees anything redemptive in using tissue that has already been aborted in the service of curing disease, let alone whether he supports conditioning billions of dollars in annual anti-poverty appropriations on ending federal funding for Planned Parenthood. It’s likely that he differs from Republicans on that point as well, which means it’s possible that by the end of his visit, Francis will have complicated rather than augmented the GOP’s anti-abortion strategy.