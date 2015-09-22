Pope Francis's Speech to Congress Will Backfire on Republicans

Francis, by contrast, has rejected Christian intolerance of Islam. He considers the Koran to be no less a spiritual tome than the Bible, and condemns those who equate Islam with violence. As if to troll the entire American right, he quoted a Muslim poet in his climate change encyclical, which is a moral call to action Republicans overwhelmingly oppose.

This is the quality that makes Francis’s visit to Washington such a potent and disorienting political moment. The Republican Party quite understandably conceives of itself as a political home for Christian co-religionists in the U.S. And while American Catholics are not a monolithically conservative voting bloc, Republicans offer them an unflinching commitment to certain Catholic values rooted in shared dogmas. Boehner is a committed, conservative Catholic. Representative Paul Ryan is a committed, conservative Catholic. That they are key leaders of the Republican Party reflects this partisan self-conception.

Francis is extremely adept at revealing the extent to which Republicanism is a political entity way over and above a religious one—and in many ways, an entity that exploits religion to advance secular ends. It’s possible that Francis will not touch off a confrontation with Republicans over its hospitality to Islamophobes. But even before Francis arrived, Republicans began guarding themselves at the many places the Pope’s relatively liberal views make them vulnerable to losing the pious high ground.

Republicans are chiefly alarmed at the likelihood that Francis will beseech Congress (and thus implicitly congressional Republicans) to address climate change with aggressive policy interventions.

“Media reports indicate His Holiness instead intends to focus the brunt of his speech on climate change,” wrote Arizona Representative Paul Gosar, who will boycott Francis’s speech, “a climate that has been changing since first created in Genesis. More troubling is the fact that this climate change talk has adopted all of the socialist talking points, wrapped false science and ideology into ‘climate justice’ and is being presented to guilt people into leftist policies. If the Pope stuck to standard Christian theology, I would be the first in line. If the Pope spoke out with moral authority against violent Islam, I would be there cheering him on. If the Pope urged the Western nations to rescue persecuted Christians in the Middle East, I would back him wholeheartedly. But when the Pope chooses to act and talk like a leftist politician, then he can expect to be treated like one.”