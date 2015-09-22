Superhero comics have long had a tortured relationship with issues of diversity and ethnic identity. Many of the early superhero comics from the 1930s to the 1960s were created by first- and second-generation European immigrants. Comics scholars like Gerard Jones and Larry Tye have speculated that the dual identity of characters like Superman and Batman was a metaphor for the process of Americanization experienced by the Jewish-American creators of those heroes, and also for ethnic passing. Characters like Clark (Superman) Kent and Bruce (Batman) Wayne were faux WASPs while non-white characters, especially African-Americans, were relegated to the role of comic side-kicks (most notoriously Ebony White, the minstrel-inflected servant of The Spirit).

The Black Panther, created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee in a 1966 storyline in the Fantastic Four series, was a decisive break from this pattern by being the first black superhero. Visually modelled after the actor Sidney Poitier and the prince of a hidden African Kingdom, the Black Panther was an emblem of black pride. By coincidence the character emerged at the same time the Black Panther party was forming in the real world (Coates’s father would be a member of that party). Although formally unconnected, both the Black Panther character and the Black Panther party are outgrowths of the political upheavals of the 1960s.

If the Black Panther was a pathbreaker, few other heroes have followed the trail he blazed, aside from outliers like Black Lightning, Cyborg, and Storm. For a variety of reasons, the superhero universes of DC and Marvel comics remain overwhelmingly white. Both companies have found it more profitable to mine older heroes like Superman and Spider-Man rather than develop new characters, in part because creators are now reluctant to sign over complete copyright control of characters, which was the norm of the industry since the 1930s but increasingly unacceptable to writers and artists. Some African-American creators, notably the writer/artist Trevor Von Eeden, have confronted systematic racism in the comics industry. It’s telling that most of those who have worked on Black Panther comics over the years have been white. Further, some fans have resisted attempts to reinvent older heroes like Green Lantern and Thor as non-white.