Two Words Pope Francis Didn't Say to Congress: "Climate Change"

Pope Francis never once mentioned the words "climate change" in his address on Thursday. With House Speaker John Boehner sitting behind him and mostly Republicans sitting in front, Francis devoted little attention to environmental isssues in his hour-long speech. More precisely, he devoted 225 words to it.

Francis did discuss "the environmental deterioration caused by human activity":

In Laudato Si’, I call for a courageous and responsible effort to 'redirect our steps' (ibid., 61), and to avert the most serious effects of the environmental deterioration caused by human activity. I am convinced that we can make a difference and I have no doubt that the United States – and this Congress – have an important role to play. Now is the time for courageous actions and strategies, aimed at implementing a 'culture of care' (ibid., 231) and 'an integrated approach to combating poverty, restoring dignity to the excluded, and at the same time protecting nature' (ibid., 139).

In another part of the speech, Francis called for the "right use of natural resources" and hailed our potential to put technology “at the service of another type of progress, one which is healthier, more human, more social, more integral.”