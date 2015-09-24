Two Words Pope Francis Didn't Say to Congress: "Climate Change"

Francis did discuss "the environmental deterioration caused by human activity":

In Laudato Si’, I call for a courageous and responsible effort to 'redirect our steps' (ibid., 61), and to avert the most serious effects of the environmental deterioration caused by human activity. I am convinced that we can make a difference and I have no doubt that the United States – and this Congress – have an important role to play. Now is the time for courageous actions and strategies, aimed at implementing a 'culture of care' (ibid., 231) and 'an integrated approach to combating poverty, restoring dignity to the excluded, and at the same time protecting nature' (ibid., 139).

In another part of the speech, Francis called for the "right use of natural resources" and hailed our potential to put technology “at the service of another type of progress, one which is healthier, more human, more social, more integral.”

He also quoted his encyclical, Laudato Si, saying, "We need a conversation which includes everyone, since the environmental challenge we are undergoing, and its human roots, concern and affect us all.” However, the encyclical itself is much more direct on what climate science tells us about the disturbing warming of the planet.