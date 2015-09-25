House Speaker John Boehner Resigns From Congress. Now What?

The near-term impact is that Congress, which faced a October 1 deadline to fund the government, may avert a government shutdown. A conservative faction of the GOP has insisted on defunding Planned Parenthood, though many other Republicans, including Boehner, insisted that their efforts would be futile: A House bill to defund the organization would not get the necessary 60 votes in the Senate. But Boehner also faced threats from members of his party calling for his ouster as speaker if he passed a “clean” continuing resolution (CR) with Democratic support. Now, the House will vote on defunding Planned Parenthood in a separate budget reconciliation, which would be vetoed by the president. According to an aide from House Appropriations Chair Hal Rogers’s office, the House is expected next week to pass a clean Senate continuing resolution—that is, one that doesn't defund Planned Parenthood.

So both the government and Planned Parenthood likely will be funded, at least until the next GOP-manufactured crisis. Longer-term, it’s less clear what conservatives get out of this.

Boehner’s resignation sets off the inevitable scramble for leadership positions. Conservatives hope to elect a leader who doesn't take accept the limits of controlling the House of Representatives in a divided government. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy is the favorite to become the next speaker, and is more popular among Boehner’s critics. And then what? Do Republicans promise to shut down the government every time they don’t get their way, whether it’s Planned Parenthood, Obamacare, or Iran? Or do they pressure McCarthy to quit if he doesn’t get them everything they want?