I’ve lived a life where I’ve never really fitted in in any particular way. Even now, people still debate on what I am. People will say, “Oh you’re black,” And then someone will turn around and say, “No but he’s not black, he’s not black; he’s colored.” And then colored people will say “but you’re not colored.” And then when you get older it’s cool because you’ve lived everywhere and nowhere, you’ve been everyone and no one, so you can say everything and nothing, and that’s really what affects my comedy and everything that I say. And if ever this comedy thing doesn’t work out, I’ve got poverty to fall back on, and I’m pretty sure I’ll be cool there.

The end of apartheid granted South Africans freedom on paper, but it was not an end to the country’s problems, or Noah’s. The comedian has kept quiet regarding Ngisaveni Shingange, his abusive former stepfather who would beat his mother with a bicycle frame. Noah’s mother divorced Shingange in 1996, but they continued to live together until 2002 when the persistent abuse forced Patricia and Trevor’s step-brother, who was 18-months-old, into a shack behind their home. As an adult, Noah stopped visiting his mother, unwilling to continue to see her subject to abuse. Then in 2009, his mother moved out and became engaged to another man. Shingange tracked her down and shot her in the back and head, ignoring the pleas of their 8-year-old son. Noah recounted much of story to GQ in July:

One night, while he was preparing for The Daywalker [his one man show], his phone rang. "It was funny in hindsight, because it was my little brother, and he's like, “Hey, Trevor. “I’m like, “Hey, what’s up?” He's like, “Are you busy?” I'm like, “No, I’m sort of sleeping. What’s going on?' He's like, “Mom’s just been shot.”

Patricia Noah miraculously survived. One bullet ricocheted off her skull, just missing her brain. Noah paid her hospital bills and helped her through her recovery. He successfully premiered The Daywalker to a sold out audience and over the next few years became the most famous comedian in South Africa. He hosted awards shows, and starred on his own version of The Daily Show show, Tonight With Trevor Noah. But by 2012 it seemed Noah had outgrown the South African comedy scene, telling GQ that it only took two seasons of his talk show for him to interview everyone “famous enough” in the country. This realization allowed Noah to seek new opportunities in Europe and the United States, and led him to join comedian Gabriel Iglesias’s Stand-Up Revolution tour.

In 2012, Noah left South Africa, where he was a celebrity, for America, where he was just one of many comedians on a 68-show blur of a tour. On the road, Noah received an abridged education in American life and culture. Often playing to half-full rooms, he’s spoken in interviews about his touring days as being exhausting and depressing. The towns he visited did not look like the America of Hollywood exports, but he paid attention and slowly began to work his experiences into new jokes that were much more personal.