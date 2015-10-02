Sorry, Blue Apron. The Joys of Cooking Can’t Fit in a Box.

Océane Meklemberg

Over three cook-a-thon evenings, one with only my spouse and the others with groups of six and ten people, I tried a variety of meals from four different companies. What all had in common was a lot of packaging. All of the companies are strenuously, and loudly, working to reduce this problem: Plated has moved to a compostable “Jutebox” bag that looks like woven brown grass in a dry-cleaner bag and can be recycled; Blue Apron says it is starting a packaging returns program. There’s the unwrapping and laying out of mise en place; proteins are at the bottom, between ice packs, then the heavier produce, like potatoes, then the bits and bobs of spice and sauce packets, or “knickknacks,” as Blue Apron somewhat too cutely calls them.

Certainly, there was fun in cooking together, and the reason corporations buy cooking-school time for team-building exercises kicked in: The teams I’d assembled had to learn to work together, figure out sometimes opaque or misleading instructions, sort and delegate chores, and try to be considerate but expedient, even when it was clear their cooking partner had no idea how to peel a clove of garlic let alone identify and separate one from the full head. I could sternly tell teams, including one newlywed husband, that the first commandment of cooking is to clean up as you go. Too many recipes called for a profligate number of pots; only PeachDish admirably stuck to its pledge of no more than one pot and one pan per recipe. Every recipe from every company took longer than the instruction card promised.

Surprisingly for services that target total food novices, one thing not provided on most instruction cards was the basic information any decently written cookbook includes: exactly what equipment is necessary; the order of what to preheat and when; and which steps to do first and how long each step should take. Only one company said to wash all produce and herbs. One cooking team member sliced through a long, fresh green jalapeño lengthwise and immediately jumped back, her nose running and her hands tingling; soon everybody was wheezing. Nothing in the directions said gloves were essential and cold running water would quell the fumes.

As a longtime veteran of cooking classes and demonstrations, and as a pedant, I enjoyed showing the garlic neophyte how to smash the clove with the flat of a knife and then mash it with a bit of salt to release the flavor without releasing the strongest chemicals, a favorite trick Barbara Kafka shared in her cooking classes. What I didn’t realize I needed to do was tell people to taste for seasoning: One card said to salt at three or four different stages, something a chef would do, but always tasting each time. One company sent a bag of pretty coral-colored seasoned salt without saying just how much should go in, resulting in inedible dishes when the teams logically assumed the right amount was all of it.