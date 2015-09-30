But as MacFarquhar rightly notes, our “ambivalence toward do-gooders” is based on more than envy; it also arises out of a “deep uncertainty about how a person ought to live.” For do-gooders, the answer to this question looks clearer than it does to most of us, troublingly clear in fact: a good life is a life in which you maximize the amount of good you can do. That might mean donating money to help ten strangers, rather than spending the same amount of money on a new car for yourself, or more challengingly, rather than spending the same amount of money on critical medical treatment for one member of your own family. Or it might mean not visiting a sick relative in hospital, because the time would be better used earning money that could be donated to charitable causes that would help provide hundreds of people with vaccines for preventable illnesses.

The philosopher Peter Singer argued for this form of moral reasoning in his 1972 paper "Famine, Affluence, and Morality". MacFarquhar takes the title of her book from the following thought experiment in that paper: If you walk past a pond and see a child drowning, would you muddy your clothes to save it? Most people would. But if that child were dying in a pond one hundred miles away, or on the other side of the world, would you still be willing to forfeit a set of clothes or the equivalent amount of money, in order to save that child’s life? Children are dying all the time, and the money we spend on relatively inconsequential things (if anything that is not life-saving is deemed inconsequential) can buy food or medicine for people in need. By neglecting to relieve their suffering, he argues, we’re just as responsible for their deaths as if we had walked right by a child drowning in a pond. But then, how many lives are we obliged to save? How much do we owe to strangers and how much of our own pleasure should we forgo? The questions posed in Singer’s proposition never really fade from significance, but with the events of recent weeks—a drowned toddler on Europe’s shores, a pope decrying inequality and capitalism’s excess—they feel especially urgent.

MacFarquhar offers a study of goodness through profiles of extreme do-gooders: a man who chooses to live in poverty, for instance, cringing at buying so much as a soda when the money could be spent on food or medicine for a child in need; a couple that founds a leprosy colony to care for India’s neglected, exposing their own children to possible contamination in the process; another couple so compelled to make a difference, they end up adopting twenty children. These are people who take the pursuit of selflessness to the limit, who feel the suffering of strangers as a personal burden: “How could he relax and watch TV,” one man wonders, “when people were starving?”

Some of these people were directly influenced by Peter Singer’s argument; others recruited his ethics to lend philosophical rigor to their eccentric life choices. Their examples of service and charity are admirable. Indeed, there is something deeply compelling about people who live the ideal of selflessness fully, but their stories also point to the place where altruism becomes pathological, a kind of addiction. After all, if you truly believe that a moral life means helping those in need whenever possible, your work is never done. One man neglects to do the dishes (to his girlfriend’s frustration) because it’s valuable time that could be spent helping people instead. A young woman who has always wanted children is tortured by the recognition that a child will be an enormous expense and a drain on her charitable resources. These people are aid junkies, and though their choices seem alien and unimaginable to most of us, it’s not hard to understand how they got there. One woman hears in church “as if for the first time, that Jesus’s message was to resist violence and stand with the poor. She thought to herself in wonderment: It’s so easy—so simple. To her, standing with the poor meant being one of them.” She gives up her middle-class lifestyle and subsists on the bare minimum, donating the bulk of her salary to charity.

But even aid offered with the best intentions isn’t a uniformly pure undertaking. The couple hooked on adopting improves the lives of many ill and unwanted children—but they also sacrifice the needs of the children they already have, some of whom end up in jail. Humanitarian aid workers are a noble group—but studies have shown that their work can prolong conflicts, fuel the trade of weapons, damage local economies, and force farmers out of business, benefiting donors from the first world more than recipients in the third. Some aid workers become addicted to the adrenaline rush of saving lives, especially in a war zone. A Rwandan woman was appalled to learn, in the aftermath of genocide, that the Westerners were bored and yearning for action again: the suffering of others lent meaning, purpose, and glory to their lives.