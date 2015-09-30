Pope Francis Met Kim Davis, Confounding the Culture Warriors Once Again

For conservatives, the possibility of papal approval of Davis’s project is surprising and exciting, no less because Francis is this particular Pope, one who has done a good job of reaching out to American liberals. Most of the comments on Breitbart’s unassuming recapitulation of the story suggest something to that effect: “Oh the Left is gonna have a collective heart attack with this news,” one individual observed; “and liberals were just flooding the media with love for the Pope,” another added gleefully, in advance of less repeatable thoughts. And yet, others were frustrated that the alleged meeting was carried out in private, surmising the secrecy was intended to preserve Francis’s favor in the eyes of the left.

Meanwhile, among progressives, emotional investment in the mysterious meeting seemed just as high. Left-leaning outlets reporting the story—before the Vatican's confirmation—emphasized that there is good reason to be skeptical of the story issuing from Davis’s legal camp: namely that they apparently falsely attributed a photograph of thousands of praying Peruvians to a prayer rally supposedly held in Davis’s honor during this year’s Values Voters Summit. The uncertainty of the photograph’s origin seriously compromised Davis’s’ lawyers’ story about the prayer rally occurring whatsoever, and the bad precedent seemed to have all but settled the issue for several prominent progressive religious commentators on Twitter. Fans of Francis seemed hesitant to accept the news without further confirmation, as it would mean the erstwhile cool Pope had provided encouragement to Kim Davis:

Shocker - Pope tells bigot to "stay strong" - http://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2015/sep/30/kentucky-clerk-kim-davis-in-secret-meeting-with-pope-francis-report-says?CMP=EMCNEWEML6619I2 ... — theskepticmag

The story of Pope Francis secretly meeting Kim Davis to extend his warm wishes is a delectable story because it creates tension for all invested parties, threatening to destroy their narrative of who Francis is and what he is about. For the fervent Davis supporter and Francis hater, the meeting must be dismissed by going after the pontiff for allegedly carrying out the tete-a-tete in private—proof that he’s a coward who covets liberals’ esteem. For the fervent Davis hater and Francis supporter, the meeting must be dismissed by a rather enthusiastic skepticism that it ever took place to begin with. Otherwise Francis, for all his good-natured outreach and calls for inclusion, is just another bigot like Davis.