Laura Poitras Is Creating a Magnum for Digital Documentarians

But Asylum is wrier and more alive to irony than CITIZENFOUR ever managed to be. Assange has a way of skewering himself with self-seriousness. “It was a legal minefield, all about trying to trap us for espionage,” he sneers to WikiLeaks editor Sarah Harrison, after the State Department phone call. Later, he tells the camera, “The risk of inaction is extremely high. Every day you live your life, you lose another day of life.” A true statement, though I’m curious how living in the London Ecuadorian embassy for the past three years might have curtailed Assange’s liveliness.

Given its title, it seems likely that the full Asylum series will follow Assange’s hunt for a country that will take him in after his extremely controversial activities. Ever the action hero, an extended sequence follows the Australian as he dons a disguise and takes to the streets on a motorbike even as Sweden attempts to extradite him for sexual assault charges. The scene would have been heavy-handed were it not for the edgy, dark humor of Poitras’s filmmaking—this is a man attempting to escape himself as much as any foreign government.

Field of Vision’s other initial shorts display a similar engagement with social and political issues as well as an awareness of innovative documentary filmmaking. “So many times I’m reading a New Yorker article and I’m like, ‘God I wish there was a camera in the room,’” Charlotte Cook said of her project’s aesthetic. The films are more than worthy of the comparison.