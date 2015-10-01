Kevin McCarthy Is Already Making Promises to Conservatives He Can't Keep

The political world reacted as if McCarthy had accidentally handed Democrats a gift. But it wasn’t a gaffe; it was a talking point. Earlier the same day, McCarthy made a nearly identical boast about the Benghazi committee’s political effectiveness to CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“[I]t’s not just a policy," he said. "It's also a media. And people have to join that. So, that's why, within a select committee—think of this. When you look at poll numbers of Hillary Clinton, they have dropped. Unfavorables pretty high, because people say they don't trust her. They don't trust her because of what they found out about the server and everything else. Would you ever have found that out had you not gathered the information from the Benghazi Select Committee?”

Democrats were elated to hear McCarthy admit the obvious so candidly, and most of them seem to believe that McCarthy is a Boehner clone, who comes with an entertaining side of unthinking goofiness as a bonus. But viewed in a wider context, it’s easier to interpret McCarthy’s remarks as a promise to restive conservatives that he’ll be a more ruthless and distasteful political operator—and more solicitous of the reactionary right—than his predecessor. McCarthy’s shoring up support in a way that should give Boehner second thoughts about his decision to resign.