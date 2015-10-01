Ben Carson on Climate Change: "Gravity, Where Did it Come From?"

Ben Carson on Wednesday responded to a question about climate change with a long diatribe about the planet, science, evolution, and even wondered aloud where gravity comes from.

"You don't believe in evolution or climate change, I believe," the Republican presidential candidate was asked at a town hall at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. "And I was just wondering, do you seriously not believe that climate change is happening?"



"Is there climate change? Of course there's climate change," Carson replied. "Any point in time, temperatures are going up or temperatures are going down. Of course that's happening. When that stops happening, that's when we're in big trouble.”

The crowd responded with loud applause—though not as loud as when he insisted moments later that although we should "take care of the environment," "There is no reason to make it into a political issue." (Which raises the question: If we don't use politics to protect the environment, who will? The Earth itself? God?)