Ben Carson on Climate Change: "Gravity, Where Did it Come From?"

"Is there climate change? Of course there's climate change," Carson replied. "Any point in time, temperatures are going up or temperatures are going down. Of course that's happening. When that stops happening, that's when we're in big trouble.”

The crowd responded with loud applause—though not as loud as when he insisted moments later that although we should "take care of the environment," "There is no reason to make it into a political issue." (Which raises the question: If we don't use politics to protect the environment, who will? The Earth itself? God?)

At that point, Carson detoured. Though he had been asked about climate change, he continued, "As far as evolution is concerned, you know, I do believe in micro-evolution, or natural selection, but I believe that God gave the creatures he made the ability to adapt to their environment. Because he's very smart and he didn't want to start over every 50 years." (More applause.)