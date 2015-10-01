Since its founding in 2006, it has been difficult to separate Twitter the platform from the 140-character limit that defines it. At its inception, blogs were the norm, and the idea of a service that deliberately compressed writing so that it could fit in a single SMS text seemed both absurd and controversial. Which, of course, was intentional. The "140" that counts down with each keystroke has prefaced every criticism of Twitter’s superficiality, every celebration of breakneck pace, and every flash of wit.

Today, Twitter is a company struggling to find both growth and a sustainable business model, and is considering its nuclear option: expanding the character limit. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Twitter is internally testing ideas to blow up the tweet, weighing everything from adding 10 more characters to extending the size of tweets considerably. The company has already dropped the character limit on direct messages, saying it made them "more powerful and fun"—and it apparently feels doing the same for the core experience might have the same effect.

The change is not without its proponents. Earlier this year, Ex-Flipboard and Amazon executive Eugene Wei made a compelling argument for removing the cap, claiming that the power of Twitter lies in its network and not a single tweet’s length; he said that longer tweets would make conversations easier to follow, and discussion more fruitful.

Wei is correct that the network is Twitter's strength—but he is wrong in saying that removing the character limit will improve the platform. Twitter's character limit is more than a pragmatic concern—it’s an aesthetic and cultural one, too, and it defines the tone and nature of the platform itself. Twitter is a thing constantly in motion, and changing the nature of the tweet will correspondingly change the nature of the tweetstream for the worse.