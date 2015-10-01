The change is not without its proponents. Earlier this year, Ex-Flipboard and Amazon executive Eugene Wei made a compelling argument for removing the cap, claiming that the power of Twitter lies in its network and not a single tweet’s length; he said that longer tweets would make conversations easier to follow, and discussion more fruitful.

Wei is correct that the network is Twitter's strength—but he is wrong in saying that removing the character limit will improve the platform. Twitter's character limit is more than a pragmatic concern—it’s an aesthetic and cultural one, too, and it defines the tone and nature of the platform itself. Twitter is a thing constantly in motion, and changing the nature of the tweet will correspondingly change the nature of the tweetstream for the worse.

The aphoristic nature of each brief message, after all, is what makes them potent—a kind of crowdsourced Wildean wit. Moreover, capping each tweet at 140 characters has produced the linguistic culture of Twitter. The clipped pace, the strange abbreviations, the sometimes brilliant attempts at poetry or fiction—all of these began as adaptations to constraint but have since emerged as stylistic expressions in themselves. As the rigid structure of the sonnet elicited the creativity and profundity of Italian and English poets, Twitter's limit has similar effects, being not only responsible for a written style, but also features like replies and retweets, which were conventions invented by users that are now standard parts of the service. The tone of Twitter’s users—their skepticism, their performativity, their productive refusals to engage—comes from the limit, which demands concision and precision.