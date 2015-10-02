Why Are Liberals Obsessed With Using Contraception to Fight Poverty?

Rampell and Weissmann are right that poor women should have access to contraception, as they should have access to food, shelter, clothing, and other necessities. Poor women, as Rampell says, have more unwanted pregnancies because they have less access to, and information about, family planning. Giving them access to contraception, then, is a good in itself. But there's a difference between saying that contraception is a basic health need that should be provided to everyone, and saying that we need to give more contraception to the poor to reduce poverty. When the first blurs into the second, children become a sort of luxury good. To view contraception in these terms is to accept a status quo in which low-income families must choose between children and poverty. It may seem like a "no-brainer," but the easy rhetoric covers over the cruelty of the choices being offered to poor couples.

My wife's family offers one example of that cruelty. Her extended family is from Appalachia; her father and mother both come from large families, with a bewildering array of siblings, cousins, aunts and uncles. Her dad married and then came up north to work in the steel mills. He and his wife were determined to make a better life for their children. Both of them loved kids, and came from families where many children were the norm. But they knew that they didn't have the resources to provide the kind of life they wanted for a large family. They had to choose between many children, or upward mobility. So they chose upward mobility, and my wife was an only child.

Liberals—and not a few conservatives—might well praise my wife's parents for their thrift and determination; this, after all, is how responsible people are supposed to behave. When you aren't financially able to support many children, you don't have many children. You husband your resources so that you can lift your family up the economic ladder. That's what the deserving poor, or the deserving working class, are supposed to look like.