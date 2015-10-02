Why Are Liberals Obsessed With Using Contraception to Fight Poverty?

Children are time-consuming and expensive. They need food, clothing, and shelter; they need schooling and health care. If you're poor, the additional burden of a child, or lots of children, will likely make you poorer. Poverty is bad; and poverty for children is even worse. Therefore, poor people should have less children than rich people.

Obviously, there's something wrong with this logic; nobody dreams of a world in which families are means-tested before they're allowed to have a baby. And yet, the left has become fascinated with the connection between contraception and poverty reduction. Last month, Slate’s Jordan Weissmann wrote that “of the tools we have, making effective birth control cheap and easily available for low-income women is pretty much a no-brainer.” And last week, The Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell also pushed contraception as an anti-poverty measure, pointing out that poor women are less likely to use contraception and five times more likely to get pregnant by accident than more affluent women. "Children brought into the world before their parents were financially or emotionally ready for them are likewise disadvantaged before they’re even born, no matter how loved they are," Rampell argued.

Rampell and Weissmann are right that poor women should have access to contraception, as they should have access to food, shelter, clothing, and other necessities. Poor women, as Rampell says, have more unwanted pregnancies because they have less access to, and information about, family planning. Giving them access to contraception, then, is a good in itself. But there's a difference between saying that contraception is a basic health need that should be provided to everyone, and saying that we need to give more contraception to the poor to reduce poverty. When the first blurs into the second, children become a sort of luxury good. To view contraception in these terms is to accept a status quo in which low-income families must choose between children and poverty. It may seem like a "no-brainer," but the easy rhetoric covers over the cruelty of the choices being offered to poor couples.

My wife's family offers one example of that cruelty. Her extended family is from Appalachia; her father and mother both come from large families, with a bewildering array of siblings, cousins, aunts and uncles. Her dad married and then came up north to work in the steel mills. He and his wife were determined to make a better life for their children. Both of them loved kids, and came from families where many children were the norm. But they knew that they didn't have the resources to provide the kind of life they wanted for a large family. They had to choose between many children, or upward mobility. So they chose upward mobility, and my wife was an only child.