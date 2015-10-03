Pope Francis's Public Transformation on LGBT Rights

In the coming weeks, the Argentine people will face a situation whose outcome can seriously harm the family. At stake is the identity and survival of the family: father, mother and children. At stake are the lives of many children who will be discriminated against in advance, and deprived of their human development given by a father and a mother and willed by God. At stake is the total rejection of God’s law engraved in our hearts. Let us not be naive: This is not simply a political struggle, but it is an attempt to destroy God’s plan. It is not just a bill (a mere instrument) but a "move" of the father of lies who seeks to confuse and deceive the children of God.

Yayo Grassi was disturbed by his longtime friend’s harsh words. As he recounted earlier this summer for National Geographic, after seeing Bergoglio’s letter, he immediately e-mailed the future Pope, writing: “You have been my guide, continuously moving my horizons—you have shaped the most progressive aspects of my worldview. And to hear this from you is so disappointing.”

Here’s how National Geographic described Bergoglio’s response:

The archbishop responded by email—though no doubt providing a handwritten draft in his tiny script to his secretary, as Pope Francis, then and now, has never been on the Internet, used a computer, or even owned a cell phone. … He began by saying that he had taken Grassi’s words to heart. The Catholic Church’s position on the subject of marriage was what it was. Still, it pained Bergoglio to know that he had upset his student. Grassi’s former maestrillo assured him that the media had badly misconstrued his position. Above all, said the future pope in his reply, in his pastoral work, there was no place for homophobia.

Fast forward to 2013, months after Bergoglio was elected the Bishop of Rome, and something had changed in his public demeanor on the issue. In July that year, after his first trip overseas for World Youth Day in Brazil, Francis said in a press conference on the plane ride home: “If a person is gay and seeks God and has good will, who am I to judge?”