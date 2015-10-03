Pope Francis's Public Transformation on LGBT Rights

News broke Friday that Pope Francis met privately with his old friend Yayo Grassi—a gay Argentinian man—and his longtime partner last week at the Vatican Embassy in Washington. The meeting came a day before the pontiff had a brief encounter with Kim Davis, the Kentucky county clerk who was jailed for refusing to issue marriage licenses to gay couples. Which raises the question, Who didn’t secretly meet with the Pope during his trip to the United States?

These dual encounters have confounded those who try to fit Pope Francis within the narrow framework of American politics, but makes perfect sense for a Pope whose values are rooted in the Gospel of Jesus Christ and not in stateside political ideologies. As John Carr, director of Georgetown University’s Initiative on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life, recently told me, “The United States might be the center of our universe, but it isn’t the center of Francis’s universe.”

It’s worth noting that both meetings were intended to be private, and as the Vatican made clear on Friday, none of the Pope’s private encounters were meant to suggest Francis’s support for people’s beliefs or actions. Regarding the Kim Davis meeting, Vatican spokesman Rev. Federico Lombardi said that “the Pope did not enter into the details of the situation of Mrs. Davis, and his meeting with her should not be considered a form of support of her position in all of its particular and complex aspects.”

What’s unfortunate about this past week’s drama is that it has overshadowed the fact that since Jorge Mario Bergoglio became Pope Francis in March 2013, he has undergone a significant public transformation on same-sex marriage and other LGBT issues.