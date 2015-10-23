The Story Behind Those Frustrating Craft Beer Six-Pack Holders

In 2010, Hawaii's Maui Brewing Co. became the first large-scale customer to pick up the CanCarrier, and business took off a few years later. “In 2012, 2013, craft brewers really started accepting the can as a package. … They didn’t want it to look like mass-produced beer that already had those six-pack rings, or soda cans,” Thomas said. “It was a perfect storm on our end.” The company, which has about 150 full-time employees, now sells 13 million CanCarriers a month to about 450 of the approximately 3,400 craft breweries in the U.S., adding between two and five brewery customers a week. Two hundred other businesses, like Costco suppliers who package in bulk, also use one of PakTech's 15 "core" handle products and the company has over 100 other handles in some stage of development (the CanCarrier accounts for half of the company's volume, and in July it became available in Europe).

Though PakTech may be framed as the gold standard, it hasn't completely edged out packaging competition. Hi-Cone, a manufacturer whose thin rings have been ubiquitous since a 1961 partnership with Anheuser-Busch, also insists its product is environmentally responsible because the rings are lightweight and recyclable (though Darby Hoover, a senior resource specialist in waste reduction and sustainable packaging at the Natural Resources Defense Council, says not all curbside programs recycle the type of flexible plastic used in the rings). Julie Hoganson, the company’s marketing specialist and coordinator of their recycling program, said it's an “environmental myth” that many animals (like the famous Peanut the turtle) get entangled in the rings.

In 1988, Hi-Cone introduced photodegradable plastic that breaks down in the sun in a matter of weeks, and two years later they set up a recycling program exclusively for the company's rings. They also sponsor beach clean-ups, where they sometimes collect their own product. “There’s always someone out there with a six-pack the night before,” Hoganson said. In 2011, the Ocean Conservancy’s 25-year ocean pollution survey reported that plastic rings accounted for only about 3.6 percent total of ocean wildlife entanglements (two Hi-Cone executives have served on the board of the Ocean Conservancy).

But plastics never disappear. As the rings photodegrade, they break into smaller and smaller pieces and find their way into the ocean and other waterways where they can be consumed by animals, according to the NRDC's Hoover. “Creating things like photodegradable plastic doesn’t really solve that big problem, it contributes to that problem,” she said.