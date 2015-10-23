The Story Behind Those Frustrating Craft Beer Six-Pack Holders

But there are obvious advantages to the upstart holders. They make six-packs easier to carry, and protect the tops of cans from dirt and grime. And there may be another reason they're preferable to their animal-choking counterparts:

@indeedbrewing Love your beer. Why do you use those impossible plastic covers on your six packs? I'm at a loss. Better for the environment? — skirchmeier

They are indeed, according to the product's manufacturer. PakTech says its carriers are more environmentally responsible—despite the fact that its popular six-pack holder, the CanCarrier, contains four times the amount of plastic than the common variety, according to Treehugger. The recyclable carriers are made with 96 percent recycled plastic and shipping beer packaged with the CanCarrier doesn't require shrink-wrap or cartons to keep cans on a pallet, thus reducing waste and shipping weight. As for the challenge of removing a can from the carrier, PakTech says it's just a learning curve. “Once you figure out how to jolt the can out, it’s not that hard," said Amie Thomas, sales and marketing manager at the Eugene, Oregon–based company.

In 2010, Hawaii's Maui Brewing Co. became the first large-scale customer to pick up the CanCarrier, and business took off a few years later. “In 2012, 2013, craft brewers really started accepting the can as a package. … They didn’t want it to look like mass-produced beer that already had those six-pack rings, or soda cans,” Thomas said. “It was a perfect storm on our end.” The company, which has about 150 full-time employees, now sells 13 million CanCarriers a month to about 450 of the approximately 3,400 craft breweries in the U.S., adding between two and five brewery customers a week. Two hundred other businesses, like Costco suppliers who package in bulk, also use one of PakTech's 15 "core" handle products and the company has over 100 other handles in some stage of development (the CanCarrier accounts for half of the company's volume, and in July it became available in Europe).