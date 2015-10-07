Marco Rubio Is (Now) the Most Dangerous GOP Candidate on Climate

Unlike Bush, Rubio has left little room to moderate his positions in the general election campaign—or as president. Admittedly, Bush's views are similar to Rubio's in many ways; he also opposes Obama's climate regulations because he doesn't want to "destroy the American economy." But Bush has a slightly more nuanced, or maybe muddled, argument: He is more forthright that humans contribute to climate change and that it's a threat; thinks the “proper role of government’ may be to help states adapt and prepare for the future; and calls for lawmakers to fund "the next breakthrough in disruptive technologies," as he explained at an October town hall in New Hampshire. Bush also a marginally better environmental record to lean on than Rubio, having advocated for a time against offshore drilling and promoted Everglades restoration as governor. (Rubio has voted for Everglades restoration in the state Senate and U.S. Senate, while also advocating for business interests to guide Everglades conservation. "Oftentimes, agencies that are regulating industries see the industries as the enemy, not as a partner in a joint endeavor," Rubio said in 2011.)

Rubio is crafty at disguising his hardcore views on climate change. Lately he's learned to tone down his outright denial of climate science—to focus only on his skepticism that climate action will do any good. He also manages to sound reasonable by appearing more pro-science on other topics, like evolution and vaccines. After a gaffe in 2012 where he said he did not know the age of the Earth, Rubio explicitly said he accepts the science. More recently, he endorsed the medical consensus on vaccines during a measles outbreak in February. Rubio's new tone came through when Pope Francis visited the U.S. last month. While some Catholic Republicans attacked Pope Francis' climate advocacy, Rubio struck a less adversarial tone. "I have no problem with what the Pope did," he said. "He is a moral authority and as a moral authority is reminding us of our obligation to be good caretakers of the planet." But while Rubio may appeal to moderate voters by talking eloquently about the need to protect the common good, his policy proposals suggest industry interests should always trump conservation.

The details of Rubio's platform could inflict more damage than your average Republican to the entire environmental regulatory apparatus. In addition to supporting trademark Republican policies like lifting the oil and gas export ban and the Keystone XL pipeline, Rubio's big idea for a regulatory overhaul is to cap how much a federal agency can cost the economy, regardless of the benefits a regulation may provide. Rubio's cap would force the EPA to pick and choose arbitrarily between pollutants. According to Rubio's plan, the EPA "would be prohibited from issuing the new regulation unless it withdrew other regulations" and thus stayed under his cap. This ignores the real bottom line: the billions of dollars saved, and the many citizens' lives and health improved, by reductions in pollution.