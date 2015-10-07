Marco Rubio Is (Now) the Most Dangerous GOP Candidate on Climate

Rubio hasn't always taken quite such a hard line. Over the course of his career, he's taken more contradictory positions on global warming than any other candidate. In Florida’s state Senate, he supported cap-and-trade, which in those days still had conservative proponents. He once advocated for government incentives to spur businesss innovation in sunny Florida and make it the "Silicon Valley" of energy innovation. “Global warming, dependence on foreign sources of fuel, and capitalism have come together to create opportunities for us that were unimaginable just a few short years ago,” Rubio said in a 2007 speech unearthed by BuzzFeed. "Today Florida has the opportunity to pursue bold energy policies, not just because they are good for the environment, but because people can make money doing it."

That Rubio is unrecognizable today. He fully aligned himself with the skeptics in the build-up to his presidential bid, declaring on ABC’s This Week in 2014, “I do not believe that human activity is causing these dramatic changes to our climate the way these scientists are portraying it.” Last April, he downplayed the human role again, saying, “Humans are not responsible for climate change in the way some of these people out there are trying to make us believe.” Not surprisingly, he voted against a Senate amendment in January that said climate change is real and “significantly” caused by human activity.

It's not Rubio's comments on science that make him stand out; it's also not his dismal voting record in the Senate. (According to the League of Conversation Voters, Rubio has voted against the environment 39 times as a senator, earning a 9 percent score from the group on his conservation record.) What makes Rubio uniquely dangerous is his assertion that the U.S. is powerless to shape the future of the planet. Without sounding nearly as extremist as Trump or Carson or Cruz, he argues the U.S. should discourage policies that promote a growing American clean energy industry, and that we should follow China’s cues in our energy policy. “We are not even the largest carbon producer anymore, China is,” he pointed out at the recent debate. Of course, America has reason enough to cut down on fossil fuels without China pitching in, for the public health benefits alone. And it isn’t true that we’re acting alone: The only reason the world’s biggest polluters, including China, have cut deals to reduce their carbon emissions in the next decade is because the current, pro-climate president has worked to get everyone else on board.

Rubio’s second go-to argument against action on climate change is that these policies would “destroy the American economy"—directly contradicting his earlier view that clean energy could be a boon to business, and ignoring the fact that clean energy is increasingly seen as a smart investment and climate change costs the global economy trillions of dollars. It’s no surprise, then, that Rubio has promised that he would reverse not just President Barack Obama’s landmark plan to limit carbon pollution from power plants, but introduce a "sweeping overhaul of the regulatory system" as well.