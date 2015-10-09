“Steve Jobs” Is a Magnificent Piece of Consumerist Propaganda

I felt much the same way sitting through Steve Jobs, which arrives at a rather tired moment for self-absorbed male anti-heroes. Perhaps this is why the question of whether Jobs was a “genius,” the film’s other main concern besides Lisa’s paternity, feels so meaningless and whittled down. In an already oft-quoted scene, Steve Wozniak, played by Seth Rogen, whose own engineering genius is now an accepted part of industry lore, asks why he always sees the g-word applied to Jobs. As the fictional Woz explains, Jobs isn’t a programmer, he isn’t an engineer, he even isn’t a designer. “Just what do you do?” he asks, imploringly.

“I play the orchestra,” Jobs replies, standing in an orchestra pit. The line is a callback to one from a few minutes earlier, when Jobs compared himself to a conductor, and it very well may be revealing of Jobs’ particular talent—controlling and manipulating others to his own ends. But this tidy riposte, telegraphed from miles out, comes across less like a demonstration of greatness than the buoying self-delusion of a noted narcissist. Jobs must be seen as an orchestra conductor, a fabulous showman marshaling the creative forces of his underlings, because otherwise his claim to be “changing the world” simply means getting lots of people to buy his brand of computers.

In its accidental way, scenes like this one also show how thoroughly creative work has been yoked to the service of commerce, down to the lavishly gilded, cathedral-like halls that serve as set dressing for Jobs’ product launch-cum-stage shows. Modeled after grand music auditoriums, these buildings now host what passes for momentous events in our shared culture: the introduction of new gadgets. With frequent references to Bob Dylan, and Leonardo Da Vinci, Steve Jobs also reflects the strange kind of insecurity that surrounds Jobs worshippers. It’s as if to call Jobs what he was—an accomplished CEO whose brutal bedside manner and lack of generosity put him in the sub-Carnegie class—would dent the foundation of a shakily constructed myth.