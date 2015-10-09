The particular Californians the novel follows, a couple, are Angelenos in a recognizable mold: Luz, a model who never quite made it, and Ray, a Midwestern transplant who talks about surfing the way Scientologists preach self-actualization. The pair, having declined to evacuate the state (now there’s some guileless optimism for you) have left L.A. to camp out in an abandoned mansion in the canyon.

They play dress-up: Luz with the couture left by the previous tenant; Ray in a handyman’s tool belt. In the vacant stretches of time between trips to drug-fueled bonfires on the beach and halfhearted expeditions to the surrounding mountains, they try with bored desperation to find projects to keep them occupied. The rhythms of their life in the beginning of the book—sex, naps, John Muir biographies, building a half-pipe in a dried-up swimming pool—would resemble the lackadaisical occupations of Los Angeles’ blasé upper class if it weren’t for all the air-dropped ration crackers they’re munching. Shacking up in the rubble of a regional apocalypse, it turns out, can be existentially trying. But when Ray and Luz stumble upon a child early in the novel they, as so many have before them, find in caring for a tiny defenseless human a convincing plot arc.

Gold Fame Citrus is a well-timed addition to the vast canon of stories about Southern California’s capacity for menace and ruin. Arguably, almost every story told about the area contains at least a small suggestion of the End Times, considering how foolish the infrastructure we’ve built there now appears—and how that reality sits next to the century-long promotion of SoCal as a land of sunshine and wealth. Mike Davis, in his dense and controversial Marxist treatment of L.A.’s history, City of Quartz, claimed the city’s mythology is totalizing: on the national stage, it’s nearly always cast as either a sunshiny utopia or a noir-ish site of disaster. Nearly a decade after that book was first published, popular renditions of the city continue to portray it squarely in terms of that dichotomy. In Spike Jonze’s Her, L.A. is as frictionless and clean as an ambitious architectural rendering; the Jake Gyllenhaal-driven Nightcrawler peers into the same violent and sweaty metropolitan underbelly that’s been we’ve seen since, say, Chinatown.