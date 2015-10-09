Claire Vaye Watkins’s first novel, Gold Fame Citrus, contains quite a few believable projections about a nearish-future California: dehydration, sunstroke, plant life sucked of moisture and nearly fossilized in the canyons surrounding Los Angeles. Perhaps the most convincing thing about the world she’s created, though, is what they say about the state Back East, in “all those moist and rich-soiled places” to which most former Californians have been evacuated since a monstrous, roaming sand dune swallowed the majority of the Golden State.

In Vaye Watkins’s book, as in life, the rest of America looks to California to populate its imagination with outlaws and mystics—or to prove a point about the fringey-ness of its political enemies. Whatever might remain out West, she writes, is said on the Left to be inhabited by survivalists and Libertarian freaks; the Right paints them as Burners, lesbians, “wispy vegans.” Young professionals rumor them to be “refugees of the bourgeois,” idealistic academics seduced by a vast and uncharted wilderness, while “underclass iterations have the colony an assemblage of shrewd swindlers, charlatans, and snake oil salesmen.” For all that’s been damaged in Vaye Watkins’s dusty, post-apocalyptic world, the elasticity of California’s public profile—and the stubborn, mystical affection its remaining citizens have for it—hasn’t changed a bit.

The particular Californians the novel follows, a couple, are Angelenos in a recognizable mold: Luz, a model who never quite made it, and Ray, a Midwestern transplant who talks about surfing the way Scientologists preach self-actualization. The pair, having declined to evacuate the state (now there’s some guileless optimism for you) have left L.A. to camp out in an abandoned mansion in the canyon.

They play dress-up: Luz with the couture left by the previous tenant; Ray in a handyman’s tool belt. In the vacant stretches of time between trips to drug-fueled bonfires on the beach and halfhearted expeditions to the surrounding mountains, they try with bored desperation to find projects to keep them occupied. The rhythms of their life in the beginning of the book—sex, naps, John Muir biographies, building a half-pipe in a dried-up swimming pool—would resemble the lackadaisical occupations of Los Angeles’ blasé upper class if it weren’t for all the air-dropped ration crackers they’re munching. Shacking up in the rubble of a regional apocalypse, it turns out, can be existentially trying. But when Ray and Luz stumble upon a child early in the novel they, as so many have before them, find in caring for a tiny defenseless human a convincing plot arc.