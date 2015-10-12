Paul Thomas Anderson Has Made His Version of ‘The Last Waltz'

The camera pans again, the mark of the human hand apparent in the awkwardness of its movement. Whoever is operating the camera (it may be Anderson himself; he’s one of six cinematographers credited) is sitting right in the center of the circle of musicians, capturing what is there to be captured, while also seeming hesitant to disturb or distract anyone. (Filmmakers know all about accidentally ruining takes.) At the end of the song, as the players wait for their final notes to decay, the title of the film is superimposed on the screen in giant letters: a reminder that this scene hasn’t simply been filmed; it’s been directed.

That scene sets the tone for the rest of Junun, which unobtrusively documents the recording of the album with occasional interludes to explore the grounds of the Mehrangarh Fort and a nearby town. Anderson, who’s never made a nonfiction film before, shows a flair for incidental detail: a pigeon perched on a light fixture; a caretaker flinging meat off the roof of the fort to circling hawks; shoes lined up haphazardly outside a room where recording is in progress. There are no formal interviews (and almost no spoken words), just a few casual chats with musicians during their moments of downtime. A big, bald, mustachioed fellow named Nathu Lal Solanki lies supine on the floor. Anderson asks him what’s happening. “India has failed,” Nathu jokes. “Like we say always: Everything is possible in India. No toilet, no shower, but full power, 24 hour. Today is no power. The electric is not here. We are waiting for the electric.” But, he adds, with a twinkle in his eye, “We have energy, we have full power relaxing.”

As in Wes Anderson’s The Darjeeling Limited (also shot in India), there’s a travelogue quality to Junun, particularly when it ventures outside the fort and into town, that could be a bit embarrassing if it were overdone. But Anderson doesn’t seem to be trying to capture the essence of India in these (very brief) sequences so much as make a concession to the fact—which anyone who’s ever recorded an album can confirm—that you need to get out of the studio and into the fresh air sometimes. Similarly, a few arresting moments of aerial footage, shot using a drone, seem like an excuse to try out a new toy more than anything. (I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some drone shots pop up in Anderson’s next feature.)