Paul Thomas Anderson Has Made His Version of ‘The Last Waltz'

Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film Junun is an unexpected move for the director only if you think of him, as it seems many do after the one-two punch of his There Will Be Blood and The Master, as a high cinematic formalist meditating on grand American themes. Junun is a messy, unpretentious movie, and it has nothing to do with America. Shot at Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, the film is a documentary about the making of a new album by Shye Ben Tzur and Jonny Greenwood. (The album, also titled Junun, comes out next month, so this can fairly be described as a promotional film.) Ben Tzur, an Israeli composer who studied classical music in India for years, writes music influenced by the Sufi devotional songs called Qawwali, best known to Western audiences via the records of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. His latest project is a collaboration with Radiohead guitarist Greenwood, who has written the score for Anderson’s last three films and who presumably got him involved.

Junun begins with a shot of a group of musicians—Ben Tzur, Greenwood, and several Indian brass players and drummers—sitting on the floor in front of microphones in a beautiful room, silently waiting. A (rare) caption informs us that the scene was shot during the afternoon call to prayer: hence the waiting. The camera executes a jerky pan around the room, capturing people yawning, chatting, and staring into space as well as praying. Finally they break into song, starting with the drummers and soon followed by the brass, accompanied by Tzur on electric guitar and Greenwood on bass.

The camera pans again, the mark of the human hand apparent in the awkwardness of its movement. Whoever is operating the camera (it may be Anderson himself; he’s one of six cinematographers credited) is sitting right in the center of the circle of musicians, capturing what is there to be captured, while also seeming hesitant to disturb or distract anyone. (Filmmakers know all about accidentally ruining takes.) At the end of the song, as the players wait for their final notes to decay, the title of the film is superimposed on the screen in giant letters: a reminder that this scene hasn’t simply been filmed; it’s been directed.

That scene sets the tone for the rest of Junun, which unobtrusively documents the recording of the album with occasional interludes to explore the grounds of the Mehrangarh Fort and a nearby town. Anderson, who’s never made a nonfiction film before, shows a flair for incidental detail: a pigeon perched on a light fixture; a caretaker flinging meat off the roof of the fort to circling hawks; shoes lined up haphazardly outside a room where recording is in progress. There are no formal interviews (and almost no spoken words), just a few casual chats with musicians during their moments of downtime. A big, bald, mustachioed fellow named Nathu Lal Solanki lies supine on the floor. Anderson asks him what’s happening. “India has failed,” Nathu jokes. “Like we say always: Everything is possible in India. No toilet, no shower, but full power, 24 hour. Today is no power. The electric is not here. We are waiting for the electric.” But, he adds, with a twinkle in his eye, “We have energy, we have full power relaxing.”