Lawrence Lessig’s Attack Lines for Tuesday’s Debate—Had He Been Invited

Lessig made a name for himself with a TED talk and march across New Hampshire advocating for comprehensive campaign finance reform. His presidential bid likewise revolves around this single issue: If elected, he plans to step down after passing a reform bill called The Citizen Equality Act.

Lessig has had a rocky start on the campaign trail. Harvard stopped paying his salary in September. The Democratic National Committee has refused to acknowledge his candidacy. And now, reflecting a broader lack of recognition from the national news media, CNN has left him off its debate lineup. To qualify, Lessig had to register above 1 percent support in national polls, but most polling firms left him off their recent surveys.

While his competition takes the stage in Las Vegas, Lessig will be halfway across the country in New York, at 30 Rockefeller Center, to appear on NBC. Had he been invited, Lessig says he would have gone after the career politicians on stage—no holds barred. Here’s what he wanted to say to each candidate: