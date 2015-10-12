Lawrence Lessig’s Attack Lines for Tuesday’s Debate—Had He Been Invited

Lawrence Lessig sounded irritated as he spoke by phone while on a train Saturday morning. The Harvard professor turned political rabble-rouser, who launched his presidential campaign a month ago, has already raised more than a million dollars and started hiring political operatives. But CNN has not invited him to participate in the Democratic debate on Tuesday night.

“Obviously the only way that someone like me could qualify [would be] if the media were willing to engage about issues more interesting than Hillary Clinton’s emails or the depths of Donald Trump’s brain,” he told me.

Lessig made a name for himself with a TED talk and march across New Hampshire advocating for comprehensive campaign finance reform. His presidential bid likewise revolves around this single issue: If elected, he plans to step down after passing a reform bill called The Citizen Equality Act.

Lessig has had a rocky start on the campaign trail. Harvard stopped paying his salary in September. The Democratic National Committee has refused to acknowledge his candidacy. And now, reflecting a broader lack of recognition from the national news media, CNN has left him off its debate lineup. To qualify, Lessig had to register above 1 percent support in national polls, but most polling firms left him off their recent surveys.