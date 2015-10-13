Bernie Sanders Should Go Big on Foreign Policy in the Democratic Debate

In underscoring his anti-war credentials lately, Sanders is moving beyond the caution that has hitherto characterized his approach to foreign policy in the Democratic presidential primary. The foreign policy positions outlined on his website tack centrist, with a strong emphasis on fighting the war on terror, although including caveats about avoiding the unilateralism of the Bush administration. While more vocal than most Democrats in criticizing the military-industrial complex, there is little in Sanders policy positions to distinguish him from President Barack Obama. As Norman Solomon, executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy, noted on Al Jazeera America, “While Sanders is a tiger on economic issues, he’s a restrained cat on foreign policy, hardly laying a claw on elites for their huge Pentagon budgets and interventions overseas.”

Sanders’s previous eggshell approach to foreign policy meant refraining from making the obvious line of attack on Clinton. In the 2008 Democratic primary, Obama effectively used the Iraq war as a wedge issue to win over the Democratic base. Sanders, until now, hasn’t followed the Obama playbook. Sanders caution is notable because foreign policy could be a fertile ground for him since Clinton remains more hawkish than most Democratic voters. (In calling for a no-fly zone and humanitarian corridors in Syria, Clinton has also staked out a more interventionist position than either the Obama administration or Sanders.)

Foreign policy should be central to the debate because it's one of the few areas where political differences between the candidates are crucial. American presidents have wide leeway in making foreign policy, but are much more restricted on domestic issues, especially if Congress is controlled by the opposing party. A President Sanders or President Clinton are likely to face an obstructionist Congress. So it is strange that so much attention is being given to the domestic differences between Sanders and Clinton, while foreign policy gets downplayed.