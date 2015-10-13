'Nathan For You' Is So Dumb It’s Actually Brilliant

The second season of Nathan For You—yes, it got a second season, and a third, which premieres on October 15—quite literally trafficked in the logic of stupidity. Its fifth episode, simply titled “Dumb Starbucks,” describes how a struggling coffee shop in East Hollywood tries to rebrand itself by parodying the most recognizable chain of coffee shops in the world. (You might have already heard of Dumb Starbucks: it was one of the show’s marketing tricks that actually went viral.) The gimmick is fairly straightforward: turn your coffee shop into a bizarro Starbucks by adding “Dumb” in front of everything: Dumb Starbucks Coffee, Dumb Iced Caramel Macchiato, Dumb Chai Tea Latte, Dumb Tall, Dumb Venti, Dumb Norah Jones Duets. As Molly Lambert has already observed, the whole premise sits somewhere between an elaborate punch line and absurdist concept art. Or, as I would describe basically every episode of Nathan For You: it’s so dumb it’s actually brilliant.

The third season has never been more aware that the heart of Nathan For You lies in exactly its balance of dumb gimmicks and surprisingly real emotions. This season pilot begins fairly typically: Speers TV, an electronics store in South Pasadena, is threatening to be run out of business by the new neighborhood Best Buy, whose deals Speers and its one-man owner Allan simply can’t match. It quietly incorporates elements of the show’s best episodes: wrapped inside a deeply humanizing and personal scenario is a running critique of capitalist obsolescence, of small business owners, of class and race in the less glamorous pockets of Los Angeles suburban strip malls, of rooting for the underdog.

Fielder’s solution? Have Speers drop the price of its TVs to $1 and then have Best Buy price match them. After this, buy out all of Best Buy’s TVs and resell them from Speers at market price. Shenanigans—involving a live alligator and two-foot tall door—ensue. But more interesting than these hijinks is how Fielder and Allan go about interacting on this plan: