'Nathan For You' Is So Dumb It’s Actually Brilliant

Every time I try to sell someone on Comedy Central’s reality series Nathan For You, I end up sounding like an asshole. To be fair, the show, which stars the eponymous Nathan Fielder as a business consultant to small Los Angeles companies, is an unlikely vehicle for humor—but what is even more unlikely are the marketing strategies Fielder pulls in the process. I am aware of this; the show is even more so. The show’s title sequence promotes Fielder’s credentials as someone who graduated from a business school in Canada with “really good grades,” but even here, the joke lies in the gap between what Fielder says and what we see on screen: a transcript showing Bs and Cs.

My insistence on the genius of Nathan For You, then, simultaneously comes with a few warnings. For first time viewers, I caution that the season one pilot opens with Fielder trying to drum up business at a frozen yogurt company in Eagle Rock with a novelty poo-flavored yogurt. The second episode involves a mall Santa with a criminal record, whom Fielder helps by arranging flash discount holiday photo shoots in the middle of summer. “I know it sounds kind of dumb,” I usually find myself admitting, “but just keep watching.” It’s an advertisement that comes with a rushed disclaimer at the end: this product might not be for everyone. But also: I’m still pretty sure it’s for you.

The second season of Nathan For You—yes, it got a second season, and a third, which premieres on October 15—quite literally trafficked in the logic of stupidity. Its fifth episode, simply titled “Dumb Starbucks,” describes how a struggling coffee shop in East Hollywood tries to rebrand itself by parodying the most recognizable chain of coffee shops in the world. (You might have already heard of Dumb Starbucks: it was one of the show’s marketing tricks that actually went viral.) The gimmick is fairly straightforward: turn your coffee shop into a bizarro Starbucks by adding “Dumb” in front of everything: Dumb Starbucks Coffee, Dumb Iced Caramel Macchiato, Dumb Chai Tea Latte, Dumb Tall, Dumb Venti, Dumb Norah Jones Duets. As Molly Lambert has already observed, the whole premise sits somewhere between an elaborate punch line and absurdist concept art. Or, as I would describe basically every episode of Nathan For You: it’s so dumb it’s actually brilliant.

The third season has never been more aware that the heart of Nathan For You lies in exactly its balance of dumb gimmicks and surprisingly real emotions. This season pilot begins fairly typically: Speers TV, an electronics store in South Pasadena, is threatening to be run out of business by the new neighborhood Best Buy, whose deals Speers and its one-man owner Allan simply can’t match. It quietly incorporates elements of the show’s best episodes: wrapped inside a deeply humanizing and personal scenario is a running critique of capitalist obsolescence, of small business owners, of class and race in the less glamorous pockets of Los Angeles suburban strip malls, of rooting for the underdog.