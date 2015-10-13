Born in 1970 in Jamaica, James currently resides in Minnesota and teaches at Macalester College. Last year, James wrote a moving essay in the New York Times about growing up gay in Jamaica and how writing has helped aid his path towards self-discovery. James is not only the first Jamaican author to win the Man Booker Prize, but the first author from the Carribean to win since V.S. Naipaul won in 1971 for In A Free State. When John Berger won the following year for G. he attacked Booker McConnell, the company that administered the prize. "Booker McConnell have had extensive trading interests in the Caribbean for over 130 years. The modern poverty of the Caribbean is the direct result of this and similar exploitation," he said in his acceptance speech. Berger donated half of the then £5,000 prize (it's now £50,000) to the British Black Panther Party.

A Brief History of Seven Killings is his third novel, but in a touching, somewhat rambling speech—James was so convinced he wouldn't win that he didn't prepare any remarks—James acknowledged that he considered quitting writing after his first novel struggled to find a publisher. Kaylie Jones, the author of six books and daughter of the novelist James Jones, helped convince him to stick with it. James's first novel, John Crow's Devil was eventually published and James still seems grateful—he thanked the book's publisher, Akashic Books' Johnny Temple, in his remarks.

In perhaps the most memorable moment in his speech, James remembered having "Shakespeare duels" with his father, where the two of them would try to remember and recite longer soliloquoys than the other—"father and son in a Jamaican rum bar," reciting Julius Caesar and Othello. "If anyone shaped my literary sensibility it was my dad, which is funny because he didn’t read English literature, he said. "[For him,] everything... in English literature was written by Coleridge. If it wasn’t written by Coleridge it was written by Shakespeare." James also noted the influence of reggae singers like Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, who were the first to make Jamaicans "realize that the voice coming out of our mouths was a legitimate voice for fiction," on his work.

Diversity was a major theme of the brief remarks made by both James and Michael Wood. "One of the things diversity reinforces," James said near the end of his speech, "is there are so many ways to tell the English lanugage novel."