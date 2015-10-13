Wood began the ceremony by praising the diversity of the shortlist, saying "To put it mildly [the shortlisted authors] have very different biographies. They take us to very different times and places," before going on to praise the diversity of fiction itself. “I want to say a word about another kind of diversity," he said. "We care very much about these novels and the lives of the people in them. But novels, as we often forget, are actually written. They’re made of words. The words are putting together by working writers who have to put them together.... Long, short, violent, tender, magical, harrowing, traditional, experimental, mythical. These artistically diverse works provoked many responses in the judges." Wood's speech was as abstract as that excerpt suggests (I still don't quite follow it beyond "there are very different types of novels") but it was charming and Wood certainly seemed to be having a good time—he was giggling as he opened the envelope and annouced that James had won the 2015 Man Booker Prize.

The employees of Riverhead Books, James's publisher, are understandably overjoyed. "From the day we read the manuscript, [A Brief History of Seven Killings] immediately became a passion project of the entire Riverhead team," Jynne Martin, the company's associate publisher, told me in a statement. "The novel is pure immersive pleasure; it will shock you and entertain you and challenge you with uncomfortable truths. I am beyond thrilled that this book can finally get the massive worldwide readership it so richly deserves."

Winners of the Man Booker typically see a huge boost in sales. Last year's winner, Richard Flanagan's The Narrow Road to the Deep North, sold 343 copies, per Nielsen BookScan, the week before it won the prize and 3,409 the week after; it continued to sell between 2-4,500 copies a week until Christmas. In 2011, Julian Barnes The Sense of an Ending jumped from 1,497 to 6,927 and peaked at nearly 10,000 copies a week. A Brief History of Seven Killings is currently out in paperback and sold 1,206 copies last week, though it's worth noting that BookScan only tells part of the story—factoring in ebook sales and retailers who don't report to BookScan, the real number of sales may actually be twice as high.