Why Bernie Sanders Lost the Democratic Debate

Sanders didn’t get to explaining how he would lead the U.S. effort differently in Syria until later in the debate when he asked point blank about the issue. It was a prime opportunity for him to slam Clinton for her hawkish foreign policy views; she’s far more eager than President Obama to use military force in places like Syria. But Sanders largely declined to take the opening, despite having put out a press release this weekend spotlighting his anti-war views. At the debate, he laid out his policy positions, denouncing the war in Iraq as “the worst blunder in the history of the country” and opposing ground troops in Syria; he delivered a passing shot at Clinton's support of a no-fly zone over Syria. But he mostly avoided using his dovish positions to tackle Clinton’s hawkishness head on, even though it’s one of the areas where the next president will matter the most, as my colleague Jeet Heer explained. Clinton, by contrast, took a direct jab at Sanders: After saying he did not support ground trips in Syria, she swiftly interrupted the moderator to interject, "Nobody does, Senator Sanders."



Those moments in the debate seem to reflect the fact that Sanders is still a candidate who views politics through a single prism—and doesn’t care as much about what falls outside of it. That disinterest was evident even before the debate began: He barely spent any time preparing, and his campaign aides essentially had to push him into it. The one issue on which Sanders has been forced to stretch himself during the campaign has been on criminal justice reform and racial inequality, but it took major public missteps before he began talking about the issues outside of the economic inequality lens. He had better answers to the questions raised by the Black Lives Matter this time—but he'd been forced many times before to prepare for them.

Essentially, the debate seemed to confirm that Sanders isn’t interested in stretching himself as a candidate for the sake of broader political appeal. That’s exactly why his supporters love him so much: He is a true believer who believes that “the casino capitalist process” has corrupted the country and is unwavering in his focus on the issue. And that message is having an undeniable impact on the Democratic primary. This debate opened with a discussion between Sanders and Clinton of “Democratic Socialism," and the merits of capitalism—subjects that would never have arisen without Sanders in the field. But his moments of weakness in the debate also suggested that he doesn't have the political instincts or the appetite to court voters on issues outside of those policy priorities. And Bernie, being Bernie, would probably consider that a compliment.