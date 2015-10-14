Bernie Says He Wants a Revolution, But He's Not Much Different Than Hillary

One of the most interesting things about Bernie Sanders is that he embraces a political label that is widely considered to be toxic in America: democratic socialist. The U.S. is one of the few western countries without a sizeable social democratic political party, and although social democratic measures like Medicare occasionally succeed, they do so under the rubric of liberal or progressive movements. So how is Sanders, who reemphasized his political allegiance during Tuesday night’s first Democratic debate, appealing to a broad swath of Americans?

An influential body of America historical scholarship, developed by figures like Richard Hofstadter and Louis Hartz, argues that the country has a fundamentally narrow centrist consensus built around liberal individualism. This political consensus runs from the center-left to the center-right but has no room for European politics of the left or the right, whether in the form of socialism or ethnic nationalism. The 2016 presidential election seems designed to falsify this consensus view of America politics, since we have both an ethnonationalist in the form of Donald Trump and an avowed democratic socialist in the form of Sanders.

That’s not to say that Sanders isn’t being challenged on this label at every turn. At one point on Tuesday, CNN debate moderator Anderson Cooper could hardly contain his incredulity that Sanders would dare say that he’s not a capitalist. On another occasion, Sanders called for a revolution, prompting Jim Webb to deliver one of his few good lines of the night: “Bernie, I don't think the revolution's going to come.”

Webb has a point, in the sense that what Sanders mean by “democratic socialism” and “revolution” is radical only compared to other American politicians, but actually fairly mild. By “revolution,” Sanders means a greater participation in politics by those currently alienated from it. And by democratic socialism, he means a return to the expansive welfare state of the Lyndon B. Johnson era rather than Bill Clinton and Barack Obama’s policies of tinkering with the existing system. If we see Sanders simply as an LBJ liberal, he’s well within the consensus defined by Hofstadter and Hartz.