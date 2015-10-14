Highlights from the First Democratic Presidential Debate

The top five Democratic presidential candidates met Tuesday night in Las Vegas for their first primary debate, moderated by Anderson Cooper on CNN. Here are the highlights, and check out the New Republic's live-blog for all the details.

Bernie Sanders: We're Sick of Hearing About Hillary’s Emails

After pressing Clinton on Benghazi, Cooper asked her about the other criticism that won't die: The private email server she used for official business while serving as secretary of state. Clinton admitted that she made a mistake, but pointed out that she’d agreed to testify in a public hearing. “This committee is basically an arm of the Republican National Committee,” she said, to applause.

Sanders’s response drew bigger applause.

“I think the secretary is right," he said. "The American people are sick and tired of hearing about your damn emails.... Enough about the emails! Let’s talk about the real issues facing America.”