Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Junun” Wants You to Figure out Indian Music for Yourself

Junun, the frustrating new documentary by Paul Thomas Anderson, was filmed in the private chambers of a fifteenth-century fort overlooking Jodhpur, a city in northern India. The film opens with a long shot of musicians—one English, one Israeli, and 19 Indian—sitting in the palace, preparing to play. We leave the walls of Mehrangarh Fort only a few times: a couple shots of the city through fort windows, brief visits to local shops, and some kitschy drone footage of the landscape. Perched on a cliff, Junun unfolds in a vacuum untouched by any cultural context.

If at times the 54-minute film feels like video outtakes from an album’s special box set, that’s because it more or less is. Earlier this year, Radiohead guitarist Johnny Greenwood and Israeli singer Shye Ben Tzur traveled to India to record an album with a group of local musicians who go by the name The Rajasthan Express. (The album, also titled Junun, will be released in November.) Anderson, who has collaborated with Greenwood on many of his movie’s soundtracks, went along with his camera.

What drew Greenwood to this musical collaboration in Jodhpur? How do Greenwood and Ben Tzur forge a musical understanding with the local musicians? The documentary, which premiered last week at the New York Film Festival and is currently available to stream online at mubi.com, doesn’t bother to let us know. Anderson keeps the focus tightly on the music, while displaying almost no interest in the people writing and performing the music, or in the musical traditions they represent.

It’s not that the film required the tedious exposition of a travel documentary. What context would have added is narrative—something Junun sorely lacks. Unlike, say, Let It Be, there are no setbacks, breakthroughs, or revelations—or at least Anderson doesn’t capture them. And unlike Wim Wenders’s Buena Vista Social Club, which tells the story of Cuban music through a recording of a single album, Junun never widens its lens. With few talking heads or onscreen captions to guide us, we have only the recording process itself.