Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Junun” Wants You to Figure out Indian Music for Yourself

Without that context, the audience might not realize that Junun depicts the fusion of over five distinct musical cultures. There are the singers like Gufran Ali and Razia Sultan, steeped in the Qawwali music of Sufi Islam. (Western audiences had previously been introduced to Qawwali through Jeff Buckley, who has covered the ecstatic music of his hero, the Pakistani maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.) The Dholak, Kamaicha, and Nagara players come from the ancient Muslim community of Manganiars, who live in the deserts of Rajasthan and are known for their folk musicians. And then there are the seven members of Indian brass bands, which have their roots in Western music and owe their origins to public entertainment—weddings, street processions, and Bollywood. They are joined by Ben Tzur, who first heard Indian classical music as a teenager at a festival in Jerusalem and has since established his career as an Israeli singer of Qawwali, composing his lyrics in Hebrew and performing with Rajasthani musicians.

These styles are fused together to create the textured, mounting, and cyclical song structures that we hear. Qawwali music is generally considered a higher cultural form than Magniar folk music, and both are seen as superior to brass band music. But these genres don’t clash; they build upon one another. Qawwali music has traditionally been associated with moments of understanding and religious ecstasy, and something of this remains through all the songs here. The brass instruments make the music more celebratory, and the Manganiar add rich textures. Ben Tzur himself reveals a deep intimacy with the structures of Indian music, and it is bracing to see how seamlessly his Western-influenced melodies combine with those of Indian string instruments like the Kamaicha and Sarangi.

There’s nothing novel about this brand of Indo-Western fusion music, with its meditative, social and celebratory themes. It has its roots in decades-old international collaborations: Zakir Hussain and James McLaughlin; Ravi Shankar with Yehudi Menuhin. The most unconventional element here is brought by Greenwood, whose bass-heavy guitar and synthesizer work gives Junun a raw immediacy; his digital loops turn these tracks from extended mood pieces into sturdily wrought songs.