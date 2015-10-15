Steven Spielberg Makes the Cold War Cool Again with "Bridge of Spies"

It seems unlikely that a few years ago, when development began for the films now showing, Hollywood had the foreign policy foresight to predict that we would now be perched on the edge of a second Cold War. Yet here we are, and somehow they did. Russia annexed the Crimea, and the war in Syria has increasingly become a proxy war between the two old foes. But the current spate of pop-culture Cold War nostalgia has deeper roots than historical déjà vu. As the war that never really was, the Cold War’s central moral questions are especially applicable to a society grappling more than ever with long-bubbling conflicts of ambiguous judicial standing. Are the rules of justice the same when the fighting only takes place on paper, via spies, or with drones?

The Americans, the FX show about KGB sleeper agents that premiered in 2013, was the advance-guard of this movement, but this year the trend accelerated: There was Deutschland 83, the big screen re-make of ’60s series The Man from U.N.C.L.E., The Man Who Saved the World, a documentary about a Soviet soldier who averted nuclear disaster, and Pawn Sacrifice, the Bobby Fischer biopic that uses chess as a Cold War proxy. All of these films and TV shows explore how the blurred lines of war and diplomacy, and enemy and self, trickle down to similarly blurred lines between right and wrong.

Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks’s latest collaboration, Bridge of Spies, is the most recent installment of this Cold War moment. Though it dabbles in the cloak-and-dagger adrenaline of spy films, it is a war film at heart, grappling with the moral ambiguities and legal complexities of a conflict shrouded in secrecy and confusion. Bridge of Spies asks whether America’s commitment to justice is a deeply held and practiced belief, or simply public relations bluster. Hanks stars as James Donovan, the real-life insurance lawyer who in 1957 defended accused Soviet spy Rudolf Abel. Abel’s trial puts America’s values on the line. “It can’t look like our justice system tosses people on the ash heap,” the head of the Brooklyn Bar Committee tells Donovan while trying to entice him to take the case. But defending Abel puts Donovan in a tricky position: Does a spy really deserve judicial protections?

Bridge of Spies is surprisingly warm and funny for a film about the Cold War. It doesn’t shrink away from the nastiness of the time—people are shot trying to leave East Berlin—but it’s optimistic that a few good people might be enough to keep the world on track. And as Donovan, Hanks remains Hollywood’s most reliable, likable do-gooder. Donovan empathizes with Abel not because he agrees with Abel’s politics, but because treating Abel as a human being is the right thing to do. When Abel requests painting supplies in prison, Donovan is swayed by the argument that he would want Americans in the USSR to be treated with the same kindness. Later, when Donovan arranges a prisoner swap of Abel and a downed American pilot, he insists on negotiating for an imprisoned American student as well, even though the CIA is more than willing to let him linger in an East German prison.