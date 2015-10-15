Steven Spielberg Makes the Cold War Cool Again with "Bridge of Spies"

Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks’s latest collaboration, Bridge of Spies, is the most recent installment of this Cold War moment. Though it dabbles in the cloak-and-dagger adrenaline of spy films, it is a war film at heart, grappling with the moral ambiguities and legal complexities of a conflict shrouded in secrecy and confusion. Bridge of Spies asks whether America’s commitment to justice is a deeply held and practiced belief, or simply public relations bluster. Hanks stars as James Donovan, the real-life insurance lawyer who in 1957 defended accused Soviet spy Rudolf Abel. Abel’s trial puts America’s values on the line. “It can’t look like our justice system tosses people on the ash heap,” the head of the Brooklyn Bar Committee tells Donovan while trying to entice him to take the case. But defending Abel puts Donovan in a tricky position: Does a spy really deserve judicial protections?

Bridge of Spies is surprisingly warm and funny for a film about the Cold War. It doesn’t shrink away from the nastiness of the time—people are shot trying to leave East Berlin—but it’s optimistic that a few good people might be enough to keep the world on track. And as Donovan, Hanks remains Hollywood’s most reliable, likable do-gooder. Donovan empathizes with Abel not because he agrees with Abel’s politics, but because treating Abel as a human being is the right thing to do. When Abel requests painting supplies in prison, Donovan is swayed by the argument that he would want Americans in the USSR to be treated with the same kindness. Later, when Donovan arranges a prisoner swap of Abel and a downed American pilot, he insists on negotiating for an imprisoned American student as well, even though the CIA is more than willing to let him linger in an East German prison.

Donovan’s actions are rooted in ideas of righteousness commonly held up as intrinsically American, used then and now to justify wars for “democracy.” But of course, these ideas are not universally practiced, or even or believed. People leer at Donovan on the subway, and his children suffer a drive-by shooting at his house one night. When the CIA director orders Donovan to negotiate the prisoner exchange with the Soviet Union without official government backing, Dulles says, “You’re doing it for your country but your country doesn’t know it yet.” The making of Bridge of Spies ensures that Donovan’s country knows his contributions now, but the movie implies we don’t really deserve him. After all, it’s debatable whether the American public is any better at recognizing a hero today than they were 60 years ago.