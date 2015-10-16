As part of our ongoing coverage of paid leave, we’re rounding up the most important news from the week. Here’s what you need to know about paid leave, working parents, and child care in the United States and abroad.
Family leave was high on the agenda at the Democratic debate. Even if Bernie Sanders forgot to include men.
Thanks to Jerry Brown, California workers will not be able to take time off to care for siblings. The governor vetoed legislation that would have allowed employees to take unpaid family leave to care for grandchildren, grandparents, siblings, and in-laws.
Jeb Bush: “I don’t think we need more federal rules.” The candidate told reporters that corporations shouldn't be obligated to provide workers paid leave.
The Navy is considering expanding paternity leave. Under current policy, male sailors can take ten days off after the birth of a child.
D.C.'s city council is still debating the most extensive paid family leave in the country. In the meantime, Mayor Muriel Bowser hasn’t endorsed the bill yet, and the Washington Post editorial board came out strongly against the 16-week plan.
A role model in the boardroom: Youtube CEO Susan Wojcicki is the only person at the company to take paid maternity leave five times.
“Pregnant Then Screwed”: A British woman who was fired by a client after announcing she was pregnant started a website for women to tell their stories of pregnancy discrimination.
This is how important paid leave is to Americans: Four out of five workers would rather receive better benefits—including more time off—than higher salary.