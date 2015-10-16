As part of our ongoing coverage of paid leave, we’re rounding up the most important news from the week. Here’s what you need to know about paid leave, working parents, and child care in the United States and abroad.

Family leave was high on the agenda at the Democratic debate. Even if Bernie Sanders forgot to include men.

Thanks to Jerry Brown, California workers will not be able to take time off to care for siblings. The governor vetoed legislation that would have allowed employees to take unpaid family leave to care for grandchildren, grandparents, siblings, and in-laws.

Jeb Bush: “I don’t think we need more federal rules.” The candidate told reporters that corporations shouldn't be obligated to provide workers paid leave.

The Navy is considering expanding paternity leave. Under current policy, male sailors can take ten days off after the birth of a child.