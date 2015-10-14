Bernie Sanders Missed the Bigger Point on Paid Leave. It's About Men, Too.

“Every other major country on Earth, every one, including some small countries, say that when a mother has a baby, she should stay home with that baby,” Bernie Sanders said. “That is an international embarrassment that we do not provide family—paid family and medical leave.”

Hillary Clinton's failure to mention paid leave for fathers was less obvious, as she referenced her own experiences as a mother.

“I remember as a young mother, you know, having a baby wake up who was sick and I'm supposed to be in court, because I was practicing law," she said. "I know what it's like. And I think we need to recognize the incredible challenges that so many parents face, particularly working moms.” Clinton chided Republican arguments against other policies that help women, from Obamacare to Planned Parenthood. “I know we can afford it, because we're going to make the wealthy pay for it.” O'Malley, too, said paid leave is necessary so that "women aren't penalized in having to drop out of the workforce."