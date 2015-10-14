Bernie Sanders Missed the Bigger Point on Paid Leave. It's About Men, Too.

At the first Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday, CNN’s Dana Bash asked the five candidates about paid leave. She didn't ask, Why is America the only industrialized nation in the world without a federal paid leave policy? But rather: "What do you say not only to Carly Fiorina, but also a small-business owner out there who says, you know, I like this idea, but I just can’t afford it?"

An important constituency was missing from the candidates’ answers: Men.

“Every other major country on Earth, every one, including some small countries, say that when a mother has a baby, she should stay home with that baby,” Bernie Sanders said. “That is an international embarrassment that we do not provide family—paid family and medical leave.”

Hillary Clinton's failure to mention paid leave for fathers was less obvious, as she referenced her own experiences as a mother.