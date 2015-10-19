Is Michel Houellebecq's 'Submission' Really So Controversial?

As a public intellectual in France, if not as a novelist, Michel Houellebecq boasts all the qualifications of a successful provocateur: debated in the national dailies, denounced by the Prime Minister, even brought to trial, in 2002, after a mild remark in a magazine interview was accused of “inciting racial hatred.” It is of course difficult for us to imagine an American author commanding a comparable degree of influence over the popular imagination. But for one morning early this year his writing was at the center of a tragedy that was followed closely in news—and much debated—all around the world. On January 7th, Said and Cherif Kouachi marched into the offices of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and killed eleven people. On the cover of that day’s week’s issue was a caricature of Houellebecq—whose novel was to be published that day.

That new novel was Submission, which arrives in English at long last this month in translation by Lorin Stein, the editor of The Paris Review. Set in Paris in the year 2022, its narrator and hero François is, a 44-year-old professor of literature at the Sorbonne Nouvelle and the country's foremost expert in the study of 19th-century novelist Joris-Karl Huysmans. He has few friends, little money, and only a “damp, cold, utterly cheerless room” in the Sixth Arrondissement to his name. François whiles away middle age writing articles for the venerable Journal of Nineteenth-Century Studies and indulging in the decidedly less academic reveries of YouPorn. The latter is about all he can manage these days, sexually. “My erections were rare and less dependable,” he laments, “and required bodies that were firm, supple, and flawless.” Most real women won’t do.

François is a typical Houellebecqian male: isolated, cerebral and sometimes loathsome. But the book has aroused controversy not for this disagreeable lout but for the quasi-dystopian future Houellebecq has furnished around him. In the novel a “Muslim Brotherhood”, an Islamic political party founded in response to the election of a leftist president in 2017, has narrowly won the national elections after forming a coalition with a “broad republican front” consisting of the Socialists and center-right powers. Once installed, the Muslim Brotherhood swiftly fashions France in the image of something like post-revolutionary Iran: women are obligated by law to wear veils, co-education is abolished, polygamy is legalized. The welfare budget is reduced by 85 percent. Public education is all but totally defunded. And in keeping with the deference implied by the title, hardly anyone in France seems to mind that it’s happening.

There are a number of advantages to an Islamic state, Houellebecq concedes. To begin with, families in which women retreat from the workforce to the home receive a subsidy, which restores a sort of antiquated order to family life that many conservative voters find appealing. The mass retirement of women creates millions of job vacancies overnight, virtually eliminating unemployment, which in turn lowers the crime rate nationwide. These gains are enjoyed at the expense of certain personal freedoms, true—in particular the freedoms of women. But François is happy to accept the compromise. For him the most distinctive feature of life under an Islamic regime is sartorial: no more tight pants or short skirts. “The contemplation of women’s asses,” he considers gravely, “had also become impossible.”