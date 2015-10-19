Is Michel Houellebecq's 'Submission' Really So Controversial?

The broader effects of the new Islamic state on women, meanwhile, are to our hero’s liking. “I’ve never really been convinced,” François explains to a female colleague, “that it was a good idea for women to get the vote, study the same things as men, go into the same professions, etcetera.” The Muslim Brotherhood agrees. Houellebecq, one would like to think, does not. François himself is as much the presumptive target of the novel’s satirical assault as the strictures of radical Islam or the docility of public opinion; he’s the same breed of predatory intellectual male skewered in Franzen’s Purity, to take the most recent of a great many examples. His thoughts on such subjects as lesbians and “vaginal dryness” invite a rolled eye rather than a yawp of moral outrage.

Despite the lifestyle adjustments thrust upon François, very little actually happens in his life. And thus very little happens in Submission. There are the elections, passively observed, and the social changes briskly implemented once the Muslim Brotherhood comes to power, but neither command a good deal of real estate. The narrative arc for François, such as it is, begins with indifference (he is steadfastly apolitical) and concludes with shrugging acceptance (when Islam comes he doesn’t resist). He mainly passes the time drinking fine wines, eating rich food, and listening impatiently as male colleagues hold forth on various intellectual issues. His 22-year-old Jewish girlfriend, Myriam, at one point abandons France for Israel, fearing prejudice. Later in the novel his father passes away. Both events are dispatched coolly in not much more than a page.

No less hastily drawn is Houellebecq’s speculative conceit. There’s nothing in this grand political vision to get upset over—or excited about. Submission seems to imagine a future in which the word of Islam governs France, weakening its hard-won liberty while strengthening its traditional moral character. But we have only the vaguest sense of the consequences. The country’s women, one gathers, adopt the new limitations without complaint: how do they feel about any of this—about the veil, or about no longer working, or about being assigned to be one of a man’s many wives? The only glimpse we’re afforded is through François’s incurious eyes: “Under an Islamic regime,” he observes of two happy young consorts, “women—at least the ones pretty enough to attract a husband—were able to remain children nearly their entire lives.”