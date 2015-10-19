How Amazon Quietly Became America's Biggest Publisher of Translated Literature

It wasn’t necessarily supposed to be this way. In 2011, Amazon attempted to break into New York publishing, hiring industry veteran Larry Kirshbaum in 2011 to lead "Amazon Publishing's East Coast Group" and launch New Harvest, a somewhat sinister sounding imprint that was intended to compete with traditional literary houses. Kirshbaum's efforts alarmed the publishing industry: many feared that the company, having cornered the market on selling books would corner the market on producing them as well .Kirshbaum and Bezos, for their part, both insisted they had only modest ambitions: Bezos told Businessweek that the company had no intention “to become Random House or HarperCollins,” though he admitted that “I think people have a hard time believing that.”

No one in New York believed Bezos. As Brad Stone writes in The Everything Store, “a kind of industrywide immune response kicked in” soon after Amazon announced its expanded publishing arm. Kirshbaum had been given a directive to land big fish and the resources to do so, but he struggled to sign well-known authors to Amazon Publishing, in part because signing with one of its imprints effectively locked you into one retail platform: most retailers, including Barnes & Noble, don’t usually stock books published by Amazon in retaliation for the retailer’s many predatory practices. Foregoing 35% of the market was a risk most agents and authors did not care to take, and while Kirshbaum eventually landed a string of reasonably well-known nonfiction authors, including Tim Ferriss and Penny Marshall, the resuts were mixed at best. Ferriss’s book sold well, but didn't meet expections and undoubtedly took a substantial hit after Barnes & Noble refused to carry it. (Ferriss did himself no favors when he claimed this was censorship.) Marshall was given an $800,000 advance for a memoir that is now regarded as one of the biggest flops of the 21st century.

Kirshbaum left Amazon in 2013, and the retailer’s publishing arm began a slow retreat to Seattle shortly thereafter. When Ed Park—the New York-based novelist and editor who launched the Little A literary fiction imprint—left the company last fall, it was tempting see his departure as a nail in Amazon Publishing’s coffin: the New York Times, for instance, ran a headline that described the move as a “major setback” for Amazon publishing. Park himself admitted that he would not “miss [the] obstacles” he faced with authors, agents, and retailers as an Amazon editor.