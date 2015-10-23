In a scene from Votes for Women! where Miss Levering, a newly minted suffragette, argues with Mrs. Freddy Tunbridge, who supports women’s suffrage but decries disorderly methods, the central tension of the movement is distilled better than in any part of Suffragette. Miss L. and Mrs. F. have been discussing an incident where suffragettes caused a disturbance in Parliament; Mrs. F. maintains that they’ve set back the cause of women’s rights by being harridans instead of asking politely, and Miss L. points out, “There’s been more said and written about it in these ten days since the scene, than in the ten years before it.” (Jean, a naïve young woman, acts as a stand-in for the as-yet unconverted audience.)

JEAN: Didn’t Mr. Greatorex say women had been politely petitioning Parliament for 40 years? MISS L: And men have only laughed. JEAN: But they’d come round. Mrs. Tunbridge says, before that horrid scene, everything was favorable at last. MISS L: At last? Hadn’t it been just as “favorable” before? MRS. F: No. We’d never had so many members pledged to our side. MISS L: I thought I’d heard somebody say the bill had got as far as that, time and time again. JEAN: Oh no. Surely not— MRS. F (reluctantly): Y-yes. This was only a resolution. The bill passed a second reading 37 years ago. JEAN: And what difference did it make? MISS L: The men laughed rather louder.

Parts of Votes for Women! are shockingly prescient—it even anticipates the “not all men” defense. (Mrs. Freddy: “You don’t think all men in Parliament are like that!” Miss Levering: “I don’t think all men are burglars, but I lock my doors.”) And by investigating this watershed moment in the life cycle of a movement, the disappointment and frustration that shifts wheedling to disobedience, Votes for Women! looks not only beyond its time, but beyond its cause, underscoring the resonance between this fight for justice and social justice movements today.

Reading this dialogue—even with the knowledge that these are two upper-class British women in a time period marked by elitism and colonialism, discussing a movement with complicated class relations—it’s impossible for me not to think of Marissa Johnson and Mara Jacqueline Willaford. This summer, these two young and very principled women interrupted a Seattle stump speech by Bernie Sanders to demand he address Black Lives Matter in much the same way the suffragettes interrupted parliamentary meetings to ask, “When will you give women the vote?” And like Mrs. Freddy Tunbridge with the suffragettes, white liberals chided them afterward for their disrespect. While Sanders called the situation “unfortunate,” many of his supporters, especially on social media, were more outspoken. “Please Don’t Let Idiots Ruin the #BlackLivesMatter Movement,” read one representative headline on an article by a white man. “This sort of activism strikes me as a self-inflicted blow to Black Lives Matter,” wrote Conor Friedersdorf, another white man, at The Atlantic. We would agree with you, scolded the respectability police, but with so little courtesy, how are you going to win us over? Miss L. had something to say about that: “Winning over the men has been the woman’s way for centuries. Do you think the result should make us proud of our policy? Yes? Then go and walk in Piccadilly at midnight.”