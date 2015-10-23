One wonders why Suffragette—a glossy feature film about how women gained the vote in Britain—did not place at its center a devoted, if perhaps divisive movement leader in the vein of Malcolm X or Milk or Gandhi. Emmeline Pankhurst, who founded the militant Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU) in 1903, would have been an obvious choice: a woman whose impassioned, often monomaniacal zealotry would illuminate both the movement’s obvious righteousness and its glaring blind spots. But Pankhurst, played by Meryl Streep, is a supporting role; the heroine of this movie is a benign, loving—and fictional—activist named Maud Watts, played charmingly by Carey Mulligan. The movie opens in 1912, just as the cause is gaining traction, and the politically pure Maud is gradually pushed into action and sacrifice by her fundamentally ethical nature, which is wonderful news for the working-class British women she is friends with, but for us, it’s an ill omen—a sign that Suffragette is a flattened, lackluster portrayal of a movement at a critical tipping point.

Using an everywoman as your audience proxy makes sense if your goal is to nudge skeptical viewers toward sympathy with a contentious cause. This oblique move makes less sense for Suffragette, since the struggle for suffrage is one almost the entire audience will surely support. Maud, who works in a laundry, is initially more interested in mundane concerns, like caring for her child and not getting killed at work. (Laundry work in the early twentieth century may not sound dangerous, but between the wringers and the abrasive chemicals, it was a hazard to life and limb.) But when she’s asked to testify about a working woman’s lot in life in front of the Liberal politician and future prime minister, David Lloyd George, who is collecting women’s experiences to bolster support for universal suffrage, she is transfixed by the possibility of a better life. For murky reasons (an episode in which she walks in on her boss groping a friend’s teenage daughter is clearly a motivating factor), Maud becomes increasingly convinced that, if things are to get better for women like her, then they will need the right to vote.

Maud is first arrested in the police-instigated riot that ensues after Lloyd George reports the suffrage bill has failed, the one Maud believed her testimony would help secure. (He would not succeed with suffrage until the devastating losses visited on a conscription army—largely composed of disenfranchised men—made reform morally imperative after World War I.) She tells the police investigator who interrogates her, “I’m not a suffragette,” but she can’t resist sneaking out of the house to hear Pankhurst speak, and is soon getting involved in plans for arson and bombings. After her second arrest and jail time, her husband kicks her out of the house and eventually puts her son up for adoption. But even through the beatings, the force-feedings in prison, and the dissolution of her family, Maud remains resolute, mainly because she’s the movie’s focal point. Her own motivations, whatever wrestling she may do with her upbringing and her conscience, remain opaque throughout the rest of the movie’s depiction of arson, arrests, and an eventual martyrdom.

To be effective, a movie about social justice has to aim higher than just “here’s how we won.” It should show the arguments, the missteps, the feet in mouths—the way flawed people with one right idea and a lot of wrong ones can come together to be historically, brilliantly impolite. It should evoke empathy for its characters’ failings and for the imperfect activists of today as they stumble similarly along. With Maud as its naïve figurehead, Suffragette dodges these complex and unpleasant duties, leaving the film without enough weight behind it to land a punch.