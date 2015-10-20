Anti-Climate World Leaders Keep Losing Their Jobs

Trudeau has both the opportunity and challenge to repair Canada’s outcast status after nine years of conservative power. Trudeau will be better on the environment, but far from an environmentalist's dream PM: He supports the Keystone XL pipeline, and has not made clear how he plans to reconcile the tar sands industry’s growth and the need to cut Canada’s emissions—two priorities that are at odds with each other. Trudeau has said, "I am committed to showing up with all premiers to take on the target we need which is to prevent the two degrees of warming that scientists across the world are looking at as catastrophic," but has offered few specifics. During the election, his campaign was full of contradictions, like accusing Harper of turning “the oil sands into a scapegoat around the world for climate change and he’s put a big target on our oil sands.”

There are still a number of reasons to be encouraged that the Liberals can turn around Canada’s climate policy. Paris will be just the start of it. Within 90 days of Paris, Trudeau has promised to call on the provinces' leaders to help come up with a plan for climate action, to begin to undo some of Harper’s damage. These reforms could include ending fossil fuel subsidies, putting a price on carbon, and evaluating the environmental footprint before signing off on pipeline proposals. And expect more details from Trudeau himself soon: His first appearance on the global stage will likely be in Paris later this year.

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that ex-Prime Minister Tony Abbott lost his position in an Australian election. He was ousted by Liberals in a party leadership contest.