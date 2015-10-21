Don't Be Fooled if Benghazi Committee Republicans Are Polite to Hillary

There is ample evidence demonstrating that this theory is false. But there are also plenty of ways to create the impression that it’s true. For instance, the Benghazi committee’s Democrats recently compiled a report based on every interview the panel has conducted to date. Their conclusion, though partisan, reflects the well substantiated view that none of the Republican-fueled Benghazi allegations and conspiracy theories—including the aforementioned coverup theory—have any merit. However, the same report includes call notes from a September 12, 2012 conversation between Clinton and then-Egyptian Prime Minister Heshvan Kandi in which Clinton said, “We know that the attack in Libya had nothing to do with the film. It was a planned attack—not a protest.”

Subsequent revelations cast this initial assessment into doubt, driving the intelligence analysis temporarily toward the incorrect conclusion that a protest gave rise to the attack. But stripped of that context, it looks like Clinton and the Obama administration knew full well, all along, that the attack was premeditated, and then lied about it. An overwhelming number of Benghazi leaks and allegations involve the same kind of deceptive decontextualization, and have turned the true history of the attacks into a cynical and exploitative hall of mirrors.

Clinton has already addressed these apparent-but-not-actual inconsistencies at length, as has basically everybody swept up in the process of sorting out what really happened. In June of last year, she told Fox, “This was the fog of war. My own assessment careened from the video had something to do with it, the video had nothing to do with it; it may have affected some people, it didn’t affect other people…. So I was trying to make sense of it. And I think that the investigations that have been carried out basically conclude we can’t say that everybody was influenced and we can’t say everybody wasn’t, but what the intelligence community said was spontaneous protests, and that is what at the time they thought."

The aftermath of the attack in Benghazi was marked by genuine confusion, which took a great deal of time and effort to sort out. That’s the nature of chaotic events. Years later, it's possible to isolate stray thoughts, or comments, or preliminary conclusions that make it look like all the facts were known right away, and that the administration’s initial vagueness and uncertainty was a product of intentional dissembling. This is the tack I expect Benghazi committee Republicans to take. To wind the tape on all of this back to the week and months after the attacks, when conspiracy theories first took hold, because it still wasn’t clear who knew what, and when. And they can do that without subjecting Clinton to the kind of abuse so many people expect them to.