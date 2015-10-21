What’s Wrong with French Secularists’ Pro-Pork Agenda

If you come from a society that celebrates individual and collective self-expression through dietary choice, it’s easy to jump immediately to the right answer—that these towns are being ridiculous—but for the wrong reasons. There is a positive value in the French approach to food, as Pamela Druckerman argued last spring in The New York Times. In France (according to the Anglophone fantasy, and, at times, the French reality), there’s no picky eating, no medicalized eating, and no snacking, just the thrice-daily enjoyment of delicious, inadvertently wholesome meals, including pains au chocolat which, if consumed in France, take on the nutritional characteristics of unsweetened oatmeal. Yet it’s not just about what eaten, but how. It’s socially isolating, Druckerman wrote, to have a list of ingredients you’ll categorically reject. As Druckerman and goodness knows how many other English-language food writers have argued in recent years, it’s psychologically and even physically healthier to eat a traditional French (or traditional, period) diet than it is to obsess over the nutritional labels of processed foods. For whatever reason, France has become a stand-in for the old ways of doing things. And a society that frowns on gluten-free or spinach-aversion is going to have issues with religious dietary restrictions, even setting aside the various xenophobic objections that are, I’d argue, ultimately at the heart of all this. The biggest surprise, to the non-French observer, might be that there were pork alternatives offered in the first place.

Illustration by Josh Holinaty

Druckerman’s column neatly ducked the question of religious dietary restrictions, so allow me: While the religious-liberty (in the human-rights sense, not the U.S.-specific one) case for allowing them is strong, these restrictions have many of the same drawbacks as their (ostensibly) secular equivalents. To say that such religious dietary restrictions impede interfaith sociability isn’t to malign them—that’s part of their purpose. So if the pork-it-is move were just gently pushing those of all backgrounds towards a “French” way of thinking about food, fair enough. It’s not the American way, and does somewhat unnerve me as a secular American Jew. But as the good U.S. multiculturalist that I am, I suppose I always end up thinking that it’s also problematic to impose specifically American approaches to integration on France. If they’re more assimilationist than we are, but it’s out of a genuine belief that this is what will put French people of all backgrounds on a level playing field, then who am I to judge their methods?

However! The problem here isn’t that French Muslim and Jewish children might, outside the home, encounter value systems and ingredients in conflict with their families’ own. It’s that “pork” isn’t pork. It’s a proxy for difference, and not strictly religious difference. As with the “identity soup” debacle of almost a decade ago, where a soup kitchen served pork soup to make a point, pork is a way of being intentionally exclusionary. In a Guardian piece last year about what he brilliantly called “pig-whistle politics,” Gavan Titley listed a range of incidents across Europe in which the ingredient made a far less nuanced political appearance: