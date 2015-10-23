It's Time for Democrats to Boycott the Benghazi Committee

Other valid areas of inquiry—whether our military operation in Libya was legal or wise, whether it worked, whether there was a worthy reason to have diplomats and intelligence officers in Benghazi, how much our Libya policy is to blame for the failure of that state—were also subordinated beneath questions about her friendship with Sidney Blumenthal, and whether she had public relations aides who sought to make her look good in the press.

Nobody was surprised by this. The hearing, much like the Benghazi committee itself, wasn’t meant to be above-board. And with Clinton now through the gauntlet, and the committee denuded, Democrats should announce that they will boycott it going forward.

If the hearing went off the rails when chairman Trey Gowdy lost control halfway through, it crashed into a gutter of cynicism shortly thereafter when Clinton caught Illinois Representative Peter Roskam selectively quoting from one of her emails.