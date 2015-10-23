It's Time for Democrats to Boycott the Benghazi Committee

The idea that Congress needed to create a committee last year on the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya, was fairly absurd to begin with, because the events were already well understood.

But to the extent that members of the House Select Committee on Benghazi have a genuine interest in backfilling remaining gaps, they did their best to hide it at Thursday's hearing. Over the many hours they spent questioning Hillary Clinton, almost nobody in either party drilled down into the nominal purpose of the hearing. Those who did were generally Democrats. Indeed, Republicans spent far more of their time corroborating the widely shared view that the committee was empaneled to harm Clinton’s presidential candidacy than trying to ascertain why the attacks in Benghazi happened.

Other valid areas of inquiry—whether our military operation in Libya was legal or wise, whether it worked, whether there was a worthy reason to have diplomats and intelligence officers in Benghazi, how much our Libya policy is to blame for the failure of that state—were also subordinated beneath questions about her friendship with Sidney Blumenthal, and whether she had public relations aides who sought to make her look good in the press.

Nobody was surprised by this. The hearing, much like the Benghazi committee itself, wasn’t meant to be above-board. And with Clinton now through the gauntlet, and the committee denuded, Democrats should announce that they will boycott it going forward.